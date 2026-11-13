SABALA Enters The US With The DR 500 And A Bold Take On Portable Bass

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 500W flagship combines deep, physical bass, three-way sound and an 81,000mAh battery for gatherings that go loud and last longer.

New York, America, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SABALA, an audio brand with roots in Brazil, is entering the United States in late 2026 with its flagship DR-500 portable Bluetooth speaker. Built for backyard hosts, tailgate crews and music lovers who want substantial sound away from an outlet, the DR-500 brings together a 500W-rated sound system, dedicated three-way acoustics and up to eight hours of playback at maximum volume.

Early listener and reviewer reactions offer a useful introduction to its character: a bass beast with a surprisingly refined side. Across feedback collected by SABALA, listeners have described deep low-end weight, physical impact and a sense of scale that challenges their expectations of a battery-powered speaker. Others have singled out the smoothness of the sub-bass and the detail that remains around it.









What makes a portable speaker feel like a bass beast

For the DR-500, the answer begins with how the music feels. A kick drum should land with conviction. A deep bass line should have body and texture. Vocals and instruments should still have space around them. SABALA developed the DR-500 around that combination, giving bass a leading role within a complete listening experience.

Its specified frequency range reaches down to 35Hz, extending into the sub-bass region. Listeners have described the result in terms of chest-felt impact and deep, smooth bass. Those impressions capture the experience SABALA aims to bring to dance playlists, live recordings and outdoor get-togethers: low frequencies that add weight to the moment while preserving the character of the music.







Bass that keeps pace as the gathering gets louder

High-volume listening is a central part of the DR-500 story. In early listening feedback, reviewers have reported bass continuing to build as the volume rises into the upper range, including around 80–90% on the firmware they used. Other impressions describe strong physical impact and a space-filling presentation at maximum volume.

For a host, that is a practical advantage. As friends arrive and the gathering grows livelier, turning up the speaker should bring more of the energy people came to hear. The DR-500 is designed around this demand, combining substantial drivers, amplification, enclosure design and tuning to support powerful listening when the occasion calls for it.









The engineering behind the experience

The five-driver system combines a 6 × 9-inch woofer, two 4.5-inch midrange drivers and two 35mm tweeters. Electrical and acoustic three-way separation gives bass, midrange and treble dedicated roles, with separate midrange chambers helping keep the vocal range distinct from the demands placed on the woofer.

The woofer works with a sealed enclosure and passive radiators tuned to reinforce low-frequency output. Driver construction, mounting and cabinet design are considered together to support a full, controlled bass foundation. Angled tweeters help spread high-frequency detail across the listening area, contributing to a broad soundstage for people gathered around the speaker.







A large battery with a clear purpose

An 81,000mAh battery gives the DR-500 a 299.7Wh of stored energy. SABALA reports up to eight hours of playback at maximum volume and approximately 46 hours at 30% volume. That makes high-volume endurance a headline feature alongside bass performance, helping users plan an afternoon and evening of music without organizing the gathering around a power outlet.

For quieter listening between activities, the same battery supports extended sessions across a weekend. USB device charging can also top up a compatible phone, while support for playback during charging provides another option when power is available.

Load it up and make the destination yours

The DR-500 is built for the journey from home to car to gathering. Load it for a weekend away, carry it from the vehicle to the campsite or set it beside a tailgate and let the music establish the atmosphere. Its integrated handle supports those moves, while its substantial construction makes room for large drivers and a high-capacity battery.

This is a speaker for destination listening. It suits people who are willing to carry a more substantial system to get the bass, output and endurance they want once they arrive. For that audience, portability means being able to bring the sound to the occasion and enjoy it there for hours.

IP66-rated dust and water resistance helps the DR-500 handle outdoor use. Bluetooth 6.0 and app-based EQ offer convenient playback and sound adjustment, with indoor and outdoor modes for different settings. TWS pairing connects two DR-500 speakers for left-and-right stereo. Auracast support, wired microphone and guitar inputs, and adjustable RGB lighting add ways to share music and shape the gathering.







From Brazil to a new audience in the United States

Following its introduction in Brazil, the DR-500 leads SABALA's expansion into the US. Feedback from listeners, reviewers and audio enthusiasts has helped articulate the appeal: forceful bass with depth and texture, a wide presentation and the battery capacity to keep a gathering going.

With the DR-500, SABALA is introducing American listeners to its approach to portable audio: powerful sound, developed as a complete system, for real moments shared with other people.

Key Features of the SABALA DR-500

500W Powerful Sound System

81000mAh/299.7Wh High-Capacity Battery

Up to 46 hours of playtime in normal use and 8 hours at Full Volume

3-Way Acoustic System& 91dB Max SPL

IP66-rated dust and water resistance

Support TWS & Auracast connection

Sabala APP Support &EQ Setting

Multi-Mode Ambient RGB Lighting

Supports connection of wired microphones and electric guitars

Availability and media information

The SABALA DR-500 is available through Amazon US and the official SABALA online store, with a suggested retail price of $549.

Amazon:

Official website:

About SABALA

SABALA is an audio brand with roots in Brazil, focused on portable speakers for shared listening. Its products bring together acoustic design, battery endurance and practical features for backyard gatherings, camping, tailgates and time with friends. The flagship DR-500 leads its entry into the United States in late 2026.

Media contact: Anson | SABALA Media Relations

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Playback figures are supplied by SABALA and vary with music, EQ, lighting, device charging and operating conditions. Maximum-volume playback is not continuous 500W output. Battery capacity is 81,000mAh at a 3.7V cell-equivalent voltage, totaling 299.7Wh. Listening impressions reflect individual experiences and setups. IP66 does not cover submersion.

CONTACT: Anson | SABALA Media Relations,......