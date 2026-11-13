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A practical overview of supplier capabilities, system configurations, and selection considerations for on-site industrial nitrogen generation.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nine manufacturers with publicly documented pressure swing adsorption programmes are compared in this assessment of the industrial PSA nitrogen generator market, using criteria that procurement teams can verify rather than marketing language. The list covers suppliers based in China, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United States, and is written for buyers who have finished initial research and are now evaluating certification coverage, system configuration and documented project history.The ranking is an editorial assessment of publicly available product and project information. No trade association, government body, certification body or search engine issued it, and it is not a market share study. Positions reflect how well each supplier documents its claims, and different buyers will reasonably weight the criteria differently.How the ranking was builtFive criteria were applied to every supplier, including the featured company.Quality system and certification coverage, meaning published management system certificates that matter to regulated buyers. Documented project and reference evidence, meaning named installations, repeat purchases, service duration and application conditions rather than capability statements. System scope, meaning the ability to deliver a complete train from air compression and purification through adsorption towers and buffer storage, in skid, containerised or explosion-proof form. Parameter range, meaning published nitrogen purity, flow and pressure figures and whether purity is adjustable on site. Application breadth, meaning documented work in chemical processing, food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical production and oil and gas, where purity and dew point requirements differ sharply.One limitation applies throughout. Public information is uneven. A smaller manufacturer may hold stronger certification and reference records than a large group but publish less of it, and a large group may publish global totals that say nothing about a specific buyer's duty point. Where a data point was not publicly available, it was not scored as a negative.The ranking at a glance1. BODA GAS, Hangzhou Boda Purity Equipment Co., Ltd. (China). Broadest published certification set in the group, with multi-year repeat-purchase references. Fit: regulated industries and OEM configuration.2. OXYMAT A/S (Denmark and Slovakia). Deepest documented installed base, more than 6,000 generators in over 130 countries. Fit: high-flow and containerised projects.3. Atlas Copco (Sweden and global). Widest published flow envelope, 2 to 2,870 Nm3/h, with skid-mounted packages. Fit: multinational sites needing one service organisation.4. Air Products (USA). PRISMPSA with a 50-year history and liquid backup integration. Fit: buyers wanting combined on-site and delivered supply.5. Generon Group (USA). More than 40 years in PSA, purity to 99.9995 percent, manufacturing in the USA and China. Fit: oil and gas and petrochemical duty.6. Pneumatech (Netherlands and global). Modular PPNG range across low, medium and high flow. Fit: standardised multi-site rollouts.7. Berg GaseTech GmbH (Germany). NITROBERGunits from 1.2 to 1,709 Nm3/h at 97 to 99.999 percent purity. Fit: European food, beverage and pharmaceutical projects.8. XINRUI, Suzhou Xinrui Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (China). Containerised and explosion-proof units, more than 60 export markets served. Fit: chemical and oil and gas sites needing packaged systems.9. LDH GAS, Beijing LiDaHeng Technology (China). Fifteen years of PSA development, purity to 99.9995 percent, end-to-end delivery. Fit: cost-sensitive projects with full-scope contracting.1. BODA GAS, Hangzhou Boda Purity Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)Hangzhou Boda Purity Equipment Co., Ltd., which trades as BODA GAS, is a Chinese manufacturer of PSA nitrogen generators, PSA oxygen generators and compressed air purification equipment, established in 2002 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The company operates a production base of more than 30,000 square metres, reports 58 employees including 15 engineers, an annual output of 480 units and an export share of 30 percent.Its certification record is the broadest in this list. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification issued by YAB Certification, valid to 10 August 2028 under certificate 244-25-QL-11075-R0-S, alongside ISO 14001:2015 environmental management and ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety certification, plus ISO 13485 medical device quality management system certification. The certificate scope covers production of BXN PSA nitrogen equipment and BXO PSA oxygen equipment.Project evidence is unusually specific for a manufacturer of this size. Published references include two fine chemical units in Tanzania in service for ten years to ASME standard, two chemical units in Malaysia running eight years, two units in Indonesia with stainless steel piping in service seven years, four ASME-standard units for onshore and offshore oil and gas in Saudi Arabia, twelve units for medical and industrial use in Singapore over six years, and a coal-chemical installation in Nigeria with a nitrogen output of 3,000 Nm3/h. Supplier qualifications are listed with CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, Petronas Chemicals MTBE, United Energy Pakistan and Ingersoll Rand.Configuration flexibility is a stated strength. Customisation covers flow rate, purity, pressure, dew point, material, production standard, voltage, logo and painting colour under OEM and ODM arrangements, with a minimum order of one unit, monthly capacity of 40 units and a lead time of 25 to 45 days. The limitation is disclosure: capacity, export share and each product's manufacturing location rest on company statements, and the company does not publish one unified flow envelope for its PSA nitrogen range in the way a large European group does.2. OXYMAT A/S (Denmark and Slovakia)OXYMAT A/S is a Danish and Slovakian supplier of standard and customised PSA and membrane gas generation systems, active in nitrogen generation since 1978. The company reports more than 6,000 generators installed across over 130 countries, and its published capacity range runs from compact units through containerised systems to large twin-tower plants of up to roughly 5,500 Nm3/h. For buyers sizing a large on-site duty, that span is wide for a specialist rather than a diversified industrial group. Documented strengths are build quality and energy efficiency, both relevant where a plant runs continuously and electricity dominates operating cost. Buyers prioritising long life at high flow with a deep international reference base will find this the most directly comparable option to the featured company. The limitation is that published material is weighted toward installed-base totals rather than individual project conditions, so application-specific validation still depends on direct enquiry.3. Atlas Copco (Sweden and global)Atlas Copco is a Swedish industrial group whose nitrogen portfolio includes the NGP+ and NGPs PSA generator ranges and skid-mounted packages. Published flow coverage runs from 2 to 2,870 Nm3/h, the widest envelope in this list, with food and beverage grade options offered alongside standard industrial configurations. The group's advantage is service reach: a multinational buyer can specify the same platform in several countries and rely on one support organisation, with documented attention to energy consumption, operational efficiency and purity adjustment. Where nitrogen demand grows in stages, availability of small through high-flow models inside a single product family simplifies expansion planning. The trade-off is standardisation. A large group platform is built around repeatable configurations, and buyers with unusual purity, dew point or hazardous-area requirements may find customisation slower than with a specialist builder.4. Air Products (USA)Air Products is a US industrial gas group that supplies PRISMPSA on-site nitrogen generation systems, a product line with a documented 50-year history. Its distinguishing characteristic is flexibility across flow and purity combined with liquid backup integration, allowing a site to run on generated nitrogen for baseload and draw on delivered liquid during peaks or shutdowns. That hybrid model suits buyers who cannot accept a single point of supply failure, particularly in food, pharmaceutical and general industrial duty. Application focus and long-term support are the stated strengths. The trade-off is orientation: this is a gas company that also builds generators, so a buyer wanting a pure equipment purchase with fully in-house maintenance may prefer a dedicated manufacturer, while a buyer wanting supply security and application engineering bundled together will see the advantage.5. Generon Group (USA)Generon Group is a US manufacturer with more than 40 years in PSA gas separation and multiple production sites in the United States and China. Published purity reaches 99.9995 percent, and the range covers both custom and standard units, with references concentrated in oil and gas and petrochemical duty. Nitrogen blanketing, pipeline purging and inerting in hazardous areas are where this profile is strongest, because those duties reward experience with explosion protection and variable flow demand rather than the highest achievable purity alone. Two manufacturing locations provide some supply diversification for buyers concerned about lead time and origin. The limitation is unit-level transparency: published material describes capability and sector experience more than individual installation parameters, so comparable project references should be requested during evaluation.6. Pneumatech (Netherlands and global)Pneumatech is a Netherlands-based compressed air and gas specialist with a global service network, offering the PPNG series of PSA nitrogen generators across low, medium and high flow bands. The range is organised into professional and premium tiers, which lets a buyer match cost against purity and reliability requirements instead of over-specifying one platform. Modular construction is the stated design principle, with units configured to declared purity, flow and operational demand. For multi-site industrial buyers wanting a standardised generator specification across several plants and a service organisation already familiar with their compressed air install base, this is a practical option. The limitation is that published nitrogen material is more detailed on product line structure than on application-specific engineering, so unusual dew point or hazardous-area duties need direct confirmation.7. Berg GaseTech GmbH (Germany)Berg GaseTech GmbH is a German manufacturer of NITROBERGPSA nitrogen generators, supplying complete on-site systems with purity from 97 to 99.999 percent and a flow range of 1.2 to 1,709 Nm3/h. The company publishes a return-on-investment expectation of two to three years, a useful reference point for buyers building a business case against delivered liquid or cylinder supply. Skid and turnkey installation options are offered, and the reference base spans industrial, food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications. German manufacture matters mainly where a specification or internal approval process requires European production. The limitation is scale: with a lower published flow ceiling than the largest groups here, very high single-train duties fall outside the documented envelope, and buyers needing more than roughly 1,700 Nm3/h per train should confirm availability.8. XINRUI, Suzhou Xinrui Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)Suzhou Xinrui Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of PSA nitrogen generators with more than 60 countries served, offering skid-mounted, containerised and explosion-proof units. The company supplies complete systems including the air compressor and all interconnecting components, with adjustable purity from 95 to 99.999 percent. That full-scope model reduces interface risk for buyers who do not want to coordinate separate compressor, dryer and generator suppliers. Documented suitability covers chemical, food and beverage, and oil and gas settings, and the explosion-proof option addresses classified areas where standard packaged units cannot be installed. The limitation is published detail: individual project references and certification scope are disclosed less fully than product capability, so buyers in regulated applications should verify certificates and comparable installations before shortlisting.9. LDH GAS, Beijing LiDaHeng Technology (China)Beijing LiDaHeng Technology, which markets as LDH GAS, is a Chinese manufacturer of PSA nitrogen generation systems with 15 years of research and industrial experience. Its stated engineering approach emphasises high-efficiency carbon molecular sieve use and a multi-tower design intended to reduce energy consumption, with published purity up to 99.9995 percent. Delivery is end-to-end, covering design, installation and after-sales support, which suits buyers who prefer one contract for the whole nitrogen train rather than separate equipment and engineering packages. The company positions itself on the balance between quality and price, an argument that carries most weight where the duty is conventional and the specification clear. The limitation is verifiability: published material describes design philosophy and delivery scope more than named installations, so project references and certificate copies should be requested.Where the configuration decision is actually madePurity sets the boundary before any supplier is contacted. In the 95 to 98 percent band, applications include fire protection, marine tank blanketing, oil field pipeline purging and tyre inflation. From 99 to 99.9 percent, food and beverage modified atmosphere packaging, winemaking and conventional plastic moulding apply. Between 99.95 and 99.99 percent, mild steel laser cutting, electronics manufacturing, cable production and pharmaceutical tank blanketing are typical. At 99.999 percent and above, special metals such as titanium alloy, high-end electronics and specialised laboratory work become the drivers. Buying an Industrial PSA Nitrogen Generator above the required purity band raises capital cost and energy use without a process benefit.Scope is the second decision. A generator alone leaves air quality with the buyer, and the consequences appear as fouled molecular sieve, dew point drift and shortened service life. A complete train typically runs from air compressor, receiver tank, filters, dryer and activated carbon filter through the PSA unit, buffer tank, oxygen analyser and control system. Choosing a Skid‐Mounted PSA Nitrogen Generation Package or a movable containerized PSA nitrogen generator moves that integration into the factory, shortening site commissioning and reducing the number of interfaces to manage, which matters most on remote or offshore sites.Maintenance intervals belong in the same conversation. Published reference figures include precision filter elements every 8,000 hours, compressor service including oil, oil filter and separator every 3,000 to 4,000 running hours, desiccant replacement every 16,000 to 24,000 hours and carbon molecular sieve replacement every 6 to 10 years. Actual intervals depend on duty cycle and inlet air quality, and a low maintenance PSA nitrogen generator is usually the result of proper pre-treatment rather than a different adsorption principle.Market contextOn-site generation has moved from a niche alternative to a standard line item in industrial nitrogen procurement, particularly where delivered liquid supply carries scheduling risk or where purity must be adjusted across several process lines. That shift has changed what buyers ask for. Purity and flow figures are now the entry ticket. Certification scope, hazardous-area approval, documented service history and lead time decide the shortlist. For chemical and oil and gas duty, explosion protection for Zone 1 or Zone 2 areas and ASME or CE vessel compliance are frequently mandatory rather than optional. In food, beverage and pharmaceutical work the constraint moves to oil-free air supply, sterile filtration and material selection, where stainless steel contact parts are commonly specified.Closing outlookThe practical conclusion for a 2026 procurement round is that credible suppliers exist at every scale, and differentiation rarely comes from the headline purity number. Buyers who ask for certificate numbers with expiry dates, named installations with service duration and a written scope boundary covering air treatment and buffer storage will separate suppliers that document their claims from those that cannot. That test is more useful than any ranking, including this one.

Lemon Du

Hangzhou Boda Purity Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 157-5515-0162

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Top 9 Industrial PSA Nitrogen Generator Manufacturers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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