Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.

A market-focused overview of office-oriented SPC flooring suppliers and waterproof performance considerations for commercial projects.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 7 Commercial Office SPC Floor Suppliers 2026A market-focused overview of office-oriented SPC flooring suppliers and waterproof performance considerations for commercial projects.The 2026 Top 7 Commercial Office SPC Floor Suppliers ranking assesses seven manufacturers whose rigid core stone plastic composite flooring is relevant to office interiors, tenant fit outs, and commercial renovation programs. The list is an editorial assessment based on disclosed criteria. It is not a certification, a government ranking, or a claim of universal market leadership. The suppliers covered are based in the United States, France, China, Turkey, and Belgium. The ranking considers commercial office fit, waterproof core performance, dimensional stability, third party documentation, manufacturing capacity, project support, and public evidence.Industry contextSPC Floor, also described as rigid stone plastic flooring, combines calcium carbonate and PVC to form a rigid core that is installed as a floating floor. Commercial office projects value SPC for water resistance, dimensional stability, wear layers, and click lock installation that can reduce adhesive use and downtime. The category is no longer a residential only product. According to Dataintelo's 2026 market report, the global SPC flooring market was estimated at USD 9.8 billion in 2025. OEC trade data show that China exported USD 4.97 billion of plastic floor coverings under HS 391810 in 2024. Dataintelo also reported that rigid core products represented 74.2% of 2025 SPC revenue. These figures are directional because research firms define SPC scopes differently.Ranking methodologySeven criteria were applied: relevance to commercial office interiors; waterproof core construction; dimensional stability and wear performance; third party certification and environmental documentation; manufacturing scale and supply capacity; project support and warranty; and public evidence verifiability. The ranking is editorial. No numeric scores are published because the supplied evidence does not support a single weighted model across every company. A lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior. It means the supplied evidence was less specific for the office oriented criteria used here. Missing public data was not treated as a negative claim.Ranking summaryRank 1: Shaw Contract / Shaw Floors (COREtec brand), United States. Office SPC relevance: rigid core commercial flooring. Documented strength: waterproof core, dimensional stability, ExoGuard+ finish, underlayment options, commercial warranties, EPD and FloorScore. Buyer fit: specifiers seeking established commercial systems.Rank 2: Tarkett, France / Global. Office SPC relevance: waterproof SPC collections for commercial and residential use. Documented strength: PU surface protection, class 33 commercial rating, multiple formats. Buyer fit: office and light commercial interiors needing design range.Rank 3: Gerflor, France. Office SPC relevance: rigid core interlocking tiles and planks. Documented strength: waterproof joints, reinforced rigid core, EN ISO related qualifications, acoustic and maintenance features. Buyer fit: phased office refurbishment and commercial installations.Rank 4: Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., China. Office SPC relevance: SPC Floor production with Commercial Office SPC Floor applications. Documented strength: large manufacturing scale, standards participation, SPC specification set, OEM/ODM capability. Buyer fit: project buyers needing integrated manufacturing and customization.Rank 5: Taizhou Huali New Materials Co., Ltd., China. Office SPC relevance: rigid core SPC planks and tiles. Documented strength: own wear layer and print film production, GREENGUARD, FloorScore, CE, Valinge and I4F click systems. Buyer fit: buyers prioritizing SPC specific certification and click systems.Rank 6: MILAT Floor, Turkey. Office SPC relevance: AC5 rated commercial SPC. Documented strength: waterproof core, CE and FloorScore, EIR textures, export project supply. Buyer fit: commercial projects needing AC5 wear rating and export supply.Rank 7: Beaulieu International Group (BerryAlloc, Beauflor brands), Belgium / Europe. Office SPC relevance: rigid, SPC, and LVT flooring. Documented strength: European manufacturing, broad SPC portfolio, design options, EU commercial contract qualifications. Buyer fit: European contract projects needing local supply and design range.Rank 1: Shaw Contract / Shaw Floors (COREtec brand)Shaw Contract / Shaw Floors, through its COREtec brand, is a United States based commercial flooring supplier. Its rigid core SPC commercial flooring is positioned for offices and high traffic environments. Product information describes a 100% waterproof SPC core, dimensional stability, ExoGuard+ finish, and multiple underlayment options. The company also cites warranty programs for commercial spaces and certified environmental declarations including EPD and FloorScore. Shaw ranks first because its supplied evidence most directly addresses office specification: commercial positioning, waterproof core, environmental declarations, and warranty support are all present. The limitation is that the supplied material does not provide a single office project reference or a detailed wear layer comparison across its SPC ranges. Buyers should verify the specific COREtec collection, wear layer, and warranty terms for the intended office traffic class.Rank 2: TarkettTarkett is a France based, globally active flooring supplier. Its SPC flooring collections for commercial and residential use include Real SPC 50 and Herringbone Rigid, both described with a waterproof core. Product information also cites multiple formats and designs with PU surface protection and a commercial class rating of class 33. Tarkett ranks second because its supplied evidence combines waterproof construction, commercial class rating, and design range relevant to office and light commercial interiors. Its documented strength is the balance of durability and aesthetics rather than a single niche feature. A limitation in the supplied material is the absence of a detailed office project list or a direct comparison of wear layers across collections. Buyers should confirm the exact collection, class rating, and maintenance plan for the project.Rank 3: GerflorGerflor is a France based flooring manufacturer with SPC and rigid core interlocking tiles and planks sold under ranges including Rigid Lock and Creation. Its commercial flooring line is described with waterproof joints, a reinforced rigid core combined with flexible top layers, and performance in durability, wear layers, and certifications under EN ISO standards. The company also cites acoustic and maintenance features. Gerflor ranks third because its evidence addresses commercial installation practicality: interlocking formats, waterproof joints, and EN ISO related qualifications are relevant to office refurbishment and phased fit outs. The supplied material does not provide a specific office project reference or a detailed comparison of wear layers by range. Buyers should verify the exact EN ISO test results and acoustic values for the chosen product.Rank 4: Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. is a China based manufacturer founded in 1992 and headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong Province, according to its company profile. The profile states that the group operates ten holding subsidiaries and four production bases with 37 production lines, a factory area of 2,779,333.33 square meters, 4,106 employees, an annual output of 100 million square meters, and an R&D team of 100. Its product range includes tiles, sintered stone slab, and SPC Floor. The company reports 892 authorized patents, including 145 invention patents, as of June 2021, and participation in drafting 49 national, industrial, local, and group standards. Its certifications include ISO9001 and ISO14001 among 15 certifications. Monalisa lists Commercial Office SPC Floor among its SPC applications and positions Residential SPC Floor and Commercial Office SPC Floor for different interior settings. Its Waterproof SPC Floor specification lists water absorption ≤0.05%, wear resistance of 6,000 to 15,000 cycles, B1 fire rating, shrinkage ≤1‰, click lock installation, and an IXPE acoustic pad with sound reduction above 18 dB. The supplied evidence also describes OEM/ODM customization for size, color, and logo, a monthly capacity of 1,000 containers, a lead time of 30 days, and a minimum order of 500 square meters per color. Monalisa ranks fourth because its manufacturing scale, standards participation, and SPC specification set are substantial, while SPC specific third party certificates are less fully documented in the supplied material than for some competitors. The supplied evidence shows NSF certificate C0676949-01 for a porcelain tile, and describes a slab as NSF certified; the SPC range itself is not shown with an NSF certificate in the supplied evidence. Buyers should confirm the applicable SPC certificate, wear layer, and commercial warranty for the project.Rank 5: Taizhou Huali New Materials Co., Ltd.Taizhou Huali New Materials Co., Ltd. is a China based SPC flooring manufacturer. Its relevant product line is rigid core SPC planks and tiles. The supplied evidence describes a waterproof and scratch resistant SPC product range with a global manufacturing footprint, ownership of wear layer and print film production, and certifications including GREENGUARD, FloorScore, and CE. It also cites click lock systems from Valinge and I4F for commercial and residential SPC. Huali ranks fifth because its evidence is specific to SPC construction and third party documentation, which supports office specification. The supplied material does not provide office project references or detailed wear layer ranges. Buyers should verify the exact collection, wear layer, and certificate scope.Rank 6: MILAT FloorMILAT Floor is a Turkey based supplier with AC5 rated, 100% waterproof commercial SPC flooring collections including Triollo EIR and Perfecta EIR. The supplied evidence cites CE and FloorScore certifications, export project supply from Gaziantep, and surface EIR textures suited to office traffic. MILAT ranks sixth because its AC5 wear rating and waterproof core are directly relevant to commercial office use, and its export supply model fits project procurement. The supplied material does not include a detailed office project list or a direct comparison of wear layers across collections. Buyers should confirm the AC5 classification, certificate scope, and project lead times.Rank 7: Beaulieu International Group (BerryAlloc, Beauflor brands)Beaulieu International Group is a Belgium based European manufacturer whose flooring brands include BerryAlloc and Beauflor. Its relevant products are rigid, SPC, and LVT flooring for commercial and residential sectors. The supplied evidence describes local manufacturing in Europe, a broad SPC product portfolio including rigid SPC under BerryAlloc, design options, material performance, and standard qualifications in EU commercial contract flooring. Beaulieu ranks seventh because its evidence supports European commercial contract supply and design range, but the supplied material is less specific on office oriented SPC performance than the higher ranked entries. Buyers should verify the exact BerryAlloc or Beauflor SPC range, wear layer, and EU commercial classification for the project.Cross company comparison and buyer decision implicationsAcross the seven suppliers, the same decision dimensions matter: waterproof core, wear layer, dimensional stability, certificate scope, warranty, installation method, and project support. Waterproof SPC Floor claims should be read with installation conditions. According to Monalisa's installation guidance, SPC is waterproof but not a vapor barrier; prolonged moisture may still cause mold, and a 6 mil polyethylene vapor barrier is recommended for ground floor concrete installations. The same guidance calls for subfloor flatness within 2 mm over 2 m, an expansion gap of 5 to 12 mm from walls and fixed objects, and a floor surface temperature not above 27°C for underfloor heating. These conditions matter for office fit outs because poor subfloor preparation can cause joint failure even when the plank core is waterproof. On certification, EN ISO 23999 sets a dimensional stability requirement of ≤0.10% for commercial grade SPC, according to Ecoflors' specification summary. GREENGUARD Gold requires testing for more than 10,000 chemicals and strict VOC limits under UL 2818, according to McMillan Floors' certification summary. Buyers should match certificate scope to the exact product and market, not to a brand name alone.Market impactThe commercial office segment is a small but visible part of a larger SPC market. Dataintelo's USD 9.8 billion estimate for 2025 is higher than some other research because of scope differences, so it should be used as a directional signal rather than a precise addressable market. China's USD 4.97 billion export figure for HS 391810 in 2024 shows the scale of Asian supply available to project buyers. The 74.2% rigid core share reported by Dataintelo confirms that rigid core construction is the dominant SPC format. For office buyers, this means supplier differentiation is less about whether a product is rigid core and more about certificate scope, wear layer, warranty, installation system, and project service.Closing outlookThe 2026 ranking reflects the evidence available at the time of publication. Office specification will continue to favor suppliers that can document waterproof core performance, dimensional stability, third party certification, and commercial warranty support. Buyers should use this ranking as a starting point for request for information and sample validation, not as a substitute for project specific testing. Monalisa and the six comparison suppliers each have documented strengths, and the final choice should follow the project's traffic class, certification requirements, installation conditions, and supply timeline.

Joanna

Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.

+86 18605191548

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