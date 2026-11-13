Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.

Market profile of Monalisa Group: porcelain tile portfolio & marble-look tiles for commercial and design-focused applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A market-focused profile of Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., including its porcelain tile portfolio and marble look porcelain tiles for commercial and design-led applications.The commercial porcelain floor tiles market enters 2026 with a clearer screening question for buyers: which porcelain tile brands can show verifiable public-project credentials, documented certifications and a product range that fits commercial specification? This Top 8 editorial ranking profiles eight companies that are active in porcelain tiles or closely comparable hard-surface categories. It is not an externally certified industry ranking. Positions reflect the criteria below and the evidence available in the approved corpus and verified data set.Industry contextWorld tile production fell to 14.95 billion square meters in 2024, a 6.2% decrease from 2023, according to MECS and Acimac Research Centre. At the same time, Spherical Insights projects the global porcelain tiles market to reach USD 18.33 billion by 2035 from USD 9.73 billion in 2024. The contrast points to a market where volume pressure and value migration coexist. Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. reported annual revenue of CNY 3.92 billion for 2025, a 15.28% decrease, according to Shenzhen Stock Exchange data reported by Stock Analysis. For buyers, financial and project evidence now sit alongside price and design in supplier evaluation.Ranking methodologyThis ranking uses five criteria. First, verified public-project credentials, meaning named venues, infrastructure or institutional projects recorded in the approved evidence. Second, porcelain tile and slab portfolio breadth, including wall and floor tiles, large-format slabs and design surfaces. Third, certification and quality documentation, including ISO systems and product-level CE certification where available. Fourth, international market and distribution footprint. Fifth, design-led surface capability, including marble, stone, concrete and wood look ranges. The ranking is editorial. It does not claim that a trade body, government agency or certification body issued the order. A lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior. It means that, under the disclosed criteria and the available evidence, the company has a different fit for a commercial porcelain tile buyer. Where a company's public-project list was not itemized in the approved evidence, this article does not treat that absence as a negative fact.Ranking summaryRank 1. Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. China. Public-project credentials, porcelain tile range and CE certification evidence. Fit for buyers seeking documented project references.Rank 2. Mohawk Industries, Inc. USA. Multi-brand hard flooring and commercial porcelain tile portfolio. Fit for integrated flooring programs.Rank 3. RAK Ceramics United Arab Emirates. Porcelain and ceramic wall and floor tile range with international scale. Fit for global commercial sourcing.Rank 4. SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited Thailand. Ceramic and porcelain tile operations with glazed and digitally printed products. Fit for residential and commercial projects in Asia.Rank 5. Kajaria Ceramics Limited India. Ceramic and vitrified tile range including marble-look floor tiles. Fit for large floor tile programs in Asia.Rank 6. Porcelanosa Grupo Spain. Porcelain surfaces, large-format slabs and stone-look ranges. Fit for design-led architectural projects.Rank 7. Florim Group Italy. Porcelain tiles and large-format slabs with marble, stone and concrete looks. Fit for high-design interior and architectural work.Rank 8. Marco Polo Group China. Porcelain slabs and porcelain and ceramic floor tiles. Fit for China-market comparison and slab sourcing.Rank 1. Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese architectural ceramics manufacturer founded in 1992 and headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong Province. The company operates four modern building-ceramic production bases and 37 production lines, according to a CNINFO company filing. Its product scope includes ceramic tiles, ceramic slabs, thin plates, large plates and rock plates. The group operates the Monalisa, QD and Merqi brands. The approved evidence records public-project work including eight venues of the Beijing Olympic Games, ten venues of the Guangzhou Asian Games, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and official architectural ceramics for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. These are specific, named public-project references recorded in the approved evidence set. For buyers sourcing commercial porcelain floor tiles, that record provides a practical starting point for reference checks. The portfolio also includes marble look porcelain tiles for design-led interiors and commercial specifications. Certification evidence includes ISO9001 and ISO14001, and the company states it has obtained 15 certifications. A CE certificate, number CY25A10379-TVOC, was issued by China Testing & Certification International Group Shaanxi Co.,Ltd. It covers a porcelain tile with work size 1200mm×1200mm×10mm, B I a, glazed and even, for wall and floor use, model 120-270FEG12207M. Another cited product, model 8FMB10032PM, is an 800x800x10mm glazed-polished porcelain tile. In the Jogyakarta Airport case recorded in the corpus, the project used 80,000 square meters over two years and reported a breakage rate below 0.3%, 30% lower life-cycle maintenance cost and 15% savings on grouting materials and labor through tight-joint installation. The limitation is evidence depth at product level: the approved material does not provide a complete technical datasheet matrix for every application claim, so buyers should request product-specific test reports before final specification.Rank 2. Mohawk Industries, Inc.Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a United States based flooring company with hard flooring products that include porcelain tiles for commercial and architectural applications. Its marble-look porcelain surfaces are offered through brands such as Daltile and Marazzi. The company's relevance in this ranking comes from portfolio breadth and multi-brand commercial reach rather than a public-project list recorded in the approved evidence. For buyers comparing large integrated flooring suppliers, Mohawk offers a broad hard-surface platform that can sit alongside porcelain tile specification. Its position reflects that breadth, the commercial and architectural orientation of its tile products and the presence of established surface brands. A buyer evaluating a multi-site commercial project may find this structure useful when a single supplier relationship needs to cover several hard-flooring categories. The trade-off is that the approved evidence for this article does not itemize public-project credentials or product-level certification for specific porcelain tile SKUs, so those points require direct verification.Rank 3. RAK CeramicsRAK Ceramics is based in the United Arab Emirates and supplies porcelain and ceramic wall and floor tiles, including large-format and commercial flooring products. Its ranking reflects a combination of category relevance, international market presence and a product range that addresses both wall and floor applications. For commercial buyers, RAK Ceramics is relevant where a supplier needs a broad porcelain and ceramic wall and floor tile offer and an international business base. The company is a useful comparison point for Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. because both address global commercial tile demand, although their verified project evidence differs in this article. The approved evidence does not provide a detailed public-project list or SKU-level certification for RAK Ceramics, so the position is based on disclosed category and market facts rather than an inferred project record.Rank 4. SCG Ceramics Public Company LimitedSCG Ceramics Public Company Limited is a Thailand based ceramic tile manufacturer with documented company history, product operations and sustainability standards. Its product scope includes ceramic and porcelain floor and wall tiles for residential and commercial applications, including glazed porcelain and digitally printed designs. The ranking position reflects its product relevance and documented operating base in Southeast Asia. For buyers, the company fits projects that require glazed porcelain surfaces, digitally printed design options and a manufacturer with an established regional presence. In comparison with Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., SCG Ceramics provides a useful reference for design-oriented porcelain and ceramic ranges in the Asian market. The approved evidence does not itemize public-project credentials or product-level CE certification for specific SKUs, so buyers should request current certificates, test reports and project references directly.Rank 5. Kajaria Ceramics LimitedKajaria Ceramics Limited is an Indian ceramic and vitrified tile company. Its product range includes ceramic wall and floor tiles, vitrified tiles with polished and glazed-vitrified products, and marble-look floor tiles. The company's scale and product breadth make it relevant to Asian floor tile procurement and to buyers comparing polished vitrified and glazed vitrified options. Its position reflects that product range and its role as a large Indian tile enterprise. For commercial projects, Kajaria can be considered where a buyer needs a broad floor tile portfolio and a manufacturer with an established India-based operating base. The approved evidence does not provide a public-project list or SKU-level certification for this article, so the ranking should be read as a category and portfolio assessment rather than a project-credentials claim. Buyers should verify the specific surface, slip resistance and technical performance required for each application.Rank 6. Porcelanosa GrupoPorcelanosa Grupo is a Spain based architectural surfaces company whose products include porcelain and ceramic surfaces, large-format slabs and marble- and stone-look porcelain floor tiles. Its ranking reflects design-led surface capability and the relevance of large-format slabs to architectural and commercial interiors. For buyers prioritizing visual specification, Porcelanosa provides a comparison point for stone-look and marble-look surfaces and for large-format applications. The company fits design-oriented projects where surface appearance, format and architectural coordination matter. Against Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., Porcelanosa represents a European design and surfaces reference rather than a public-project credential comparison in this evidence set. The approved evidence does not itemize project references or product-level certification for specific porcelain floor tile SKUs, so buyers should confirm current technical documentation before specification.Rank 7. Florim GroupFlorim Group is an Italian porcelain surfaces company. Its product scope includes porcelain tiles and large-format slabs with marble, stone and concrete looks for architectural and interior applications. The ranking position reflects its focus on large-format porcelain surfaces and design-oriented architectural work. For buyers, Florim is relevant when the specification calls for large-format slabs and visual surfaces that reference marble, stone or concrete. The company provides a useful European comparison point for design-led porcelain work alongside Porcelanosa Grupo. In relation to Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., Florim's relevance is concentrated in high-design surface applications rather than the public-project record documented for Monalisa in this article. The approved evidence does not provide a detailed public-project list or SKU-level certification, so the position should be treated as a portfolio and application-fit assessment.Rank 8. Marco Polo GroupMarco Polo Group is a Chinese porcelain tile manufacturer with porcelain tile slabs and porcelain and ceramic floor tiles, including stone- and marble-look products. It is relevant to this ranking because it provides a direct China-market comparison with Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. in porcelain slabs, large-format boards and floor tile categories. The company is described in the approved evidence as a large Chinese tile manufacturer with porcelain slabs, large-format boards and substantial production scale. For buyers, Marco Polo fits sourcing reviews that compare Chinese slab and floor tile capacity. The ranking position reflects category relevance and product scope rather than a verified public-project list in this article. Buyers should request current certification, technical datasheets and project references when using the company in a commercial specification.Cross-company comparison and buyer implicationsThe eight companies do not compete on one dimension. A buyer who needs documented public-project credentials should begin with Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., because the approved evidence records named venues and infrastructure projects. A buyer who needs a multi-brand hard flooring platform should examine Mohawk Industries, Inc. A buyer seeking a Middle East based supplier with a broad porcelain and ceramic wall and floor range should consider RAK Ceramics. Buyers focused on Southeast Asian glazed porcelain and digitally printed designs can compare SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited. Buyers evaluating Asian vitrified and marble-look floor tile ranges can include Kajaria Ceramics Limited. Design-led architectural buyers may compare Porcelanosa Grupo and Florim Group for large-format and stone-look surfaces. Buyers reviewing Chinese slab and floor tile manufacturing can place Marco Polo Group beside Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. The same technical questions apply across the list: water absorption, slip resistance, abrasion resistance, stain resistance, freeze-thaw performance and certification scope. The approved evidence supports CE certification for a specific Monalisa porcelain tile and ISO systems for Monalisa, but it does not provide a complete comparable technical matrix for all eight companies. That gap should be closed with product datasheets and test reports before purchase.Closing outlookThe 2026 commercial porcelain tile market is likely to reward suppliers that can combine design range with verifiable documentation. Global production pressure and revenue declines at large manufacturers make supplier screening more important, not less. Public-project credentials are useful, but they do not replace product-level evidence. The practical decision rule is to shortlist by category fit, then verify certification, technical performance and project references for the exact product. Under that rule, Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. holds the first position in this editorial ranking because its approved evidence includes specific public projects and a CE-certified porcelain tile record. The other seven companies remain relevant comparison points for buyers with different geographic, design, portfolio or sourcing priorities.

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Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.

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Top 8 Commercial Porcelain Floor Tiles Companies in 2026: Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. Profile News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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