Natco Pharma's Q2 Net Profit Falls Nearly 61 Pc To Rs 203 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Natco Pharma Limited on Friday reported a sharp decline in its financial performance for the September quarter of the 2027 financial year (Q2 FY27), with net profit plummeting 60.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 203 crore.

This is a significant drop from the Rs 518 crore reported in the same quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a substantial decline, falling 29 per cent to Rs 967 crore, compared to Rs 1,363 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

At the operating level, Natco Pharma's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 55.4 per cent to Rs 258.3 crore, down from Rs 579 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 26.7 per cent in the quarter under review, a decrease of 1,580 basis points from the 42.5 per cent margin reported last financial year.

Other income also declined, coming in at Rs 52 crore compared to Rs 100 crore in the same period of the previous year, according to its regualtory filing.

Following the release of the disappointing results, Natco Pharma shares came under pressure, falling as much as 3.60 per cent to an intra-day low of Rs 779.65. Although the stock recovered somewhat from its day's lows, it continued to trade in negative territory. By last leg trading session, Natco Pharma shares were down 1.70 per cent at Rs 795.05.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting have declared second interim dividend of Rs 1.25 ( 62.50 per cent) each per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2026-27.

"The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment of 2nd interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as Thursday, 19th day of November, 2026. The payment of said interim dividend will start from 27th November, 2026," it said.