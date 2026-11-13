Saif Relives His Rajasthan Road Trip During 'Laal Kaptaan', Kareena Reacts

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan decided to relive his Rajasthan road trip during the shoot for his 2019 drama, 'Laal Kaptaan'.

On Friday, he uploaded some snippets from his road trip to Ramathra, Deogarh and Narlai. Saif revealed that the journey was filled with great music, great highways, Ancient forts, and rugged locations.

"What a road trip! Great music and great highways! What an adventure making Laal Kaptaan... Ancient forts and stunning, rugged locations in romantic Rajasthan.. we had a really great time on this ambitious, mad and sadly, ultimately doomed adventure!! But what a ride!! Ramathra, Deogarh and Narlai!! (among others!) (sic)", Saif wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Reacting to the post, wife Kareen Kapoor mentioned in the comment section, "Finally you can post all your favourite pictures love", followed by two red heart emoticons.

Saif has been acing the social media game ever since he joined Instagram in October this year. The 'Hum Tum' actor has been treating the netizens with fun glimpses from various aspects of his life.

On Wednesday, Saif shared that he has resumed his fitness routine as he prepares to welcome the New Year.

The 'Omkara' actor provided a glimpse of his latest workout session. In the clip, Saif was seen performing some yoga asanas in his garden, wearing nothing but shorts. He was seen flaunting his well-toned physique and muscles as he focused on bringing both his mind and body back on track for the coming year.

"Time to get back to work!.. First the mind.. then the body.. back on track for a happy new year," Saif wrote on his official handle.

Meanwhile, Saif recently appeared with Kareena on Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

In a hilarious moment during the episode, Karan asked the couple to call someone famous. Saif wanted to call his wine dealer, but when Bebo pointed out that the wine dealer was not a celebrity, the actor quipped, "Well, he is a celebrity to me."