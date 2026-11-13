Tinu Anand Says He Recuperating Well, Expects To Get Back To Work Next Month After Recovery

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran actor and filmmaker Tinu Anand, who was discharged after suffering 5 rib fractures, and one punctured lung, has shared an update on his health.

The actor shared with IANS that he is recovering well after suffering fractured ribs. He revealed that he is feeling better now and that his health is gradually improving. He also expressed hope about returning to work soon, adding that he will probably resume shooting from next month.

The actor was recently admitted to a hospital in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. One of his broken ribs disintegrated and punctured his lungs, following which the actor was in a lot of pain, and even had difficulty with movements.

Tinu Anand is the son of veteran Hindi film writer Inder Raj Anand. His filmmaking journey took a significant turn when he moved to Kolkata and trained under legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray for approximately five years, assisting him on films including 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' and 'Pratidwandi'. He subsequently directed Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kaalia', 'Shahenshah' and 'Main Azaad Hoon'. As an actor, he is known for his performances in 'Pushpak', 'Agneepath' in which he shared the screen with Big B, 'Damini', 'Bombay' and 'Ghajini'. His appearance as a memorable supporting character in 'Dabangg' further introduced him to younger audiences.

His upcoming projects reportedly include 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam', in which he is expected to reprise his role as Gaikwad 'Baba' from the first instalment starring Prabhas. He also has 'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' in the pipeline. The film is directed by M. Padmakumar, and is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.