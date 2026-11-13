President Murmu Confers Arjuna Awards 2025 to Deshmukh and Gujarathi

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to Chess Grandmasters Divya Jitendra Deshmukh and Vidit Santosh Gujarathi in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the sport. Former Indian footballer Isaiah Arumainayagam was conferred the Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2025 for his contributions to football.

According to posts shared by the official handle of the President of India on X, Divya Jitendra Deshmukh was honoured for her achievements in chess. She has won medals at the FIDE Chess Olympiad and the Asian Continental Women Chess Championships.

Vidit Gujarathi was also conferred the Arjuna Award, 2025 for his achievements in chess. He has achieved success in major international events, including the FIDE Chess Olympiad, FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament and Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Arumainayagam received the Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2025 in recognition of his achievements in football. He was part of the Indian football team that secured medals at major international tournaments, including the Asian Games and AFC Asia Cup.

The National Sports Awards are presented annually to recognise excellence and outstanding contributions to sports. The Arjuna Award recognises consistent outstanding performance in sports over the previous four years, along with qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and discipline.