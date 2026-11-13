Ramayana: Sai Pallavi Breaks Down During Shoot, Emotional Moment From Sets Grabs Attention

While filming for Ramayana, Sai Pallavi is said to have got emotional. Here's what we know about her emotional moment while shooting for the highly anticipated film and how she's playing the role of Sita.

The movie titled 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' starring Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita has hit the theatres and is performing well. In an interview, Sai Pallavi who plays the role of Sita in the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari mentioned how playing the role of Sita who is greatly worshipped by many was a very special feeling for her. She said that she felt the true respect the character carries while shooting the film. And she also mentioned that there was a particular incident which moved her.

Sai Pallavi spoke to the YouTube channel 'MyShadowBeats', run by content creator Pallavi Raj. She mentioned how after shooting a particular scene for the film, her dialogue coach touched her feet. Explaining how she was shocked. "There was a moment when I got a bit emotional. After finishing a scene, my dialogue coach came and actually touched my feet. I was surprised seeing that. Because right before that, I was busy doing things like talking on phone calls and getting ready for the shoot."

Sai Pallavi explained how her dialogue coach knew her as Sai Pallavi but out of her devotion towards the character of Sita, she reacted this way. "When you play a character that people worship every day, it's like a motherly connection. If someone sees that character reflected in you, they don't care if you are an actor or a normal person. All they want is that love."

This shows how Sai Pallavi found the character of Sita to be very emotional whilst filming the 'Ramayana' movie. Actors would usually get on with their own business whilst filming. However, Sai Pallavi's comments show how sometimes when people see an actress playing a respected character such as Sita, they can form a strong bond with the character. Her dialogue coach touching her feet because she wasn't just seen as a person but as the character of Sita was a once in a lifetime experience for Sai Pallavi.