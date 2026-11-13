Ukraine Secures Seizure Of Paris Mansion Belonging To Sanctioned Businessman Zhevago

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine Anton Kovalskyi announced this on Faceboo, Ukrinform reports.

"The Paris mansion belonging to Kostiantyn Zhevago, valued at $40 million, has been seized at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office. This is a tangible result of joint efforts by Ukrainian prosecutors, State Bureau of Investigation investigators, and French law enforcement authorities," the statement reads.

According to Kovalskyi, the seizure was carried out as part of an investigation into the embezzlement of $113 million from the Finance and Credit Bank.

"I thank our French colleagues for their cooperation and prompt decisions. This is further important proof that assets abroad are not beyond the reach of Ukrainian justice. We will continue working toward this goal together with our international partners," Kovalskyi stressed.

French authorities serve suspicion notice to ex-MP Zhevago in UAH 500M bank embezzlement case

As Ukrinform reported, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) transferred a seized asset belonging to Zhevago in central Kyiv for management.

Photo: Still from video footage