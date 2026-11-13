Kernel Suspends Operations At All Its Oilseed Processing Plant Following Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company said this in a statement, Ukrinform reported.

“Oilseed processing is a continuous industrial process involving a heightened fire risk. A strike on operating equipment could trigger a major fire and put employees' lives at risk. For this reason, we have decided to completely shut down operations at all our plants,” the company said.

Kernel noted that in recent days, Russian drones had deliberately targeted production facilities belonging to Ukrainian processing companies, including its own assets. The strikes damaged production buildings, equipment and storage tanks.

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All of the company's facilities have now completed the required safety procedures for shutting down operations, and all employees are in safe conditions, Kernel said.

The company has also suspended all purchases of sunflower seeds.

Despite the shutdown of its processing operations, Kernel said it remained fully operational and financially stable. The company continues to ship existing product stocks from its warehouses and is meeting all its commitments to Ukrainian farmers and business partners.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 14, Russia attacked a Kernel sunflower oil transshipment terminal in Odesa region. The fire damaged approximately 25,000 tonnes of oil owned by Kernel and a U.S. company that had stored its product at the facility.

Photo: Kernel / Facebook