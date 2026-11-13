Azerbaijan's Transport And Warehousing Sector Grows 10.2% In January-October
Of the total, freight transportation accounted for 8.5467 billion manats ($5.027 billion), or 59.8%, while passenger transportation generated 3.86 billion manats ($2.271 billion), or 27%. Warehousing and postal services made up the remaining 1.8821 billion manats ($1.107 billion), or 13.2%.
The transport sector carried 205.1 million tonnes of freight during the reporting period, a 3.4% increase year on year.
Road transport accounted for 63.5% of total freight traffic, followed by pipelines at 25%, railways at 7.6%, maritime transport at 3.7% and air transport at 0.2%.
Passenger traffic reached 1.8619 billion during the first 10 months of the year, up 9.9% compared with January-October 2025.
Road transport accounted for 90% of all passengers, while the metro carried 9.3%. The remainder travelled by other modes of transport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment