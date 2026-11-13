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Equinor ASA: Ex. Dividend Second Quarter 2026 Today - OSE


Date: 2026-11-13 05:01:35

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will as from today be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the second quarter 2026 cash dividend as detailed below.

Ex. date: 13 November 2026

Cash dividend amount: 0.39

Announced currency: USD

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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