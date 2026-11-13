Super Hi To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 25, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 25, 2026

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Hi International Holding Ltd. ("Super Hi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HDL and HKEX: 9658), a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand operating Haidilao hot pot restaurants in the international markets, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of FY2026 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call to discuss financial results of the third quarter of 2026 at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2026 (8:00 PM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on November 25, 2026).

A live webcast of the call will be available in both English and Chinese. Participants may access the webcast using the following links:

English:

Chinese: /lan/zhs

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a personal passcode.

Registration Link (Chinese only):



Additionally, an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at .

About Super Hi

Super Hi is a catering company that operates hot pot restaurants under the Haidilao brand in the international markets. Haidilao is a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand. With roots in Sichuan from 1994, Haidilao has become one of the most popular and largest Chinese cuisine brands in the world. With over 32 years of brand history, Haidilao is well-loved by guests for its unique dining experience - warm and attentive service, great ambiance and delicious food, standing out among global restaurant chains, which has made Haidilao restaurants into a worldwide cultural phenomenon. Haidilao has been ranked as one of the“world's most valuable restaurant brands” for eight consecutive years since 2019, and has been recognized as“World's Strongest Restaurant Brand” by Brand Finance for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026. As of June 30, 2026, Super Hi had 129 self-operated Haidilao restaurants in 14 countries across four continents.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

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Phone: +1 (212) 574-7992

Public Relations

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