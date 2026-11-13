Philippines Solar Energy Market Volume: 23.35 GW By 2032 With Residential Installations Growing At A 31.25% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Philippines solar energy market is driven by declining PV module and BOS costs, GEAP auctions unlocking at least 1 GW of solar capacity, rising corporate PPAs, expanded net-metering limits, floating-solar projects, and carbon-related trade pressures on export manufacturers.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Philippines solar energy market 5.43 gigawatt in 2026 to 6.94 gigawatt in 2027 and reach 23.35 gigawatt by 2032, registering a CAGR of 27.46% over 2027–2032. Falling installation costs, government-backed renewable auctions, and rising corporate appetite for clean power are drawing fresh investment into solar across the country, while pairing panels with battery storage is helping extend supply beyond daylight hours. At the same time, grid bottlenecks in parts of the Visayas and relatively expensive project financing remain hurdles that developers must manage.

Philippines Solar Energy Market Upcoming Trends:

Cheaper Solar Hardware and Installation

More affordable panels and supporting equipment are making complete rooftop systems easier to justify for households and businesses. Lower upfront spending also opens up more work for installers and electrical service providers.

Government Auctions Opening Up Project Pipelines

Competitive renewable energy auctions give developers a clearer route from proposal to approved project. Winning bids are expected to generate new demand for modules, mounting structures, floating platforms, and construction services.

Businesses Seeking Round-the-Clock Clean Power

Data centers and large service companies are signing long-term renewable supply deals to meet their clean energy goals. These arrangements give solar developers a dependable customer base and extra ways to finance new projects.

Philippines Solar Energy Industry Segments:

By Technology

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

By Grid Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By End-User



Utility-Scale

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Residential

By Component (Qualitative Analysis)

Solar Modules/Panels

Inverters (String, Central, Micro)

Mounting and Tracking Systems

Balance-of-System and Electricals

Energy Storage and Hybrid Integration

Philippines Solar Energy Industry Share by Region

Luzon Maintains Its Lead in Solar Deployment

Luzon remains the primary center of solar energy development in the Philippines, supported by established grid connections, existing solar installations, and a mature project base. These conditions provide developers with opportunities to expand capacity and establish long-term supply arrangements with utilities and commercial power buyers.

Emerging Solar Opportunities in Mindanao and Palawan

Mindanao is attracting solar investments through phased project execution, allowing developers to bring capacity online progressively and align commercial commitments with project readiness. In mainland Palawan, efforts to improve electricity reliability, address high generation costs, and reduce imported-fuel dependence are creating opportunities for solar projects that complement planned power infrastructure improvements.

“The Philippines Solar Energy Market is expanding as lower installation costs, government-backed auctions, and growing corporate demand support new solar capacity additions. This report provides an overview of major market developments, investment opportunities, and adoption trends across technologies, grid connections, and end-user segments, helping industry stakeholders understand the evolving market landscape and identify areas for growth,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings

ACEN Corp.

Vena Energy

Citicore Power Inc.

Aboitiz Power Corp.



Solenergy Systems Inc.

SunAsia Energy

Helios Solar Energy Corp.

Cleantech Global Renewables

Trina Solar Ltd.

Canadian Solar

JinkoSolar

First Gen Corp.

Meralco PowerGen (MGen)

Shell Pilipinas – Solar

TotalEnergies – Solar

NextGen Power

Enfinity Global

Rizal Wind-Solar Energy Corp.

Greenergy Holdings

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