An industry overview of mining special geomembrane solutions, material considerations, and project applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mining accounted for 39.6% of global geomembrane revenue in 2023, according to Grand View Research, a concentration that places liner specification and supplier qualification close to the centre of project risk management. This editorial ranking, compiled in November 2026, assesses five companies that supply HDPE geomembrane and related containment systems to mining applications, including heap-leach pads, tailings dams and process ponds. It is an editorial assessment based on disclosed criteria and publicly available evidence. It is not a certification, an award, or a ranking issued by a trade body, regulator or standards organisation. Where documentation was unavailable for a given criterion, that criterion was recorded as not publicly verified rather than scored as a deficiency.How the ranking was builtFive criteria were applied to every company on the list. Certification and market-access coverage was weighted most heavily: the existence of verifiable conformity documentation for the European Union or the Eurasian Economic Union, and the standards that documentation references. Mining application relevance was weighted second, based on documented use in tailings, leach or process-pond containment rather than general civil works. Manufacturing and quality disclosure was weighted third, followed by specification breadth across thickness, surface texture and related geosynthetics. Verifiability of public evidence ran through all four as a qualifier: where a claim could not be traced to a company document, a published standard or a project record, it was not used to move a company up or down the list. Ranking position therefore reflects the strength of documented evidence against these criteria. A lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior. Buyers weight dimensions differently, and a project in a jurisdiction with specific conformity requirements may reasonably order the same five companies another way.Ranking summaryRank 1. Haoyang Environment Co., Ltd. (China) – broad HDPE geomembrane range, traceable EU and EAEU conformity verification, and named mining tailings project records.Rank 2. Atarfil, S.L. (Spain) – HDPE geomembranes supported by documented mining containment case material covering heap-leach pads and tailings dams.Rank 3. Tetra Tech, Inc. (United States) – geosynthetics supply and installation for containment liner systems, a design-and-install model rather than membrane-only supply.Rank 4. Geoser (Turkey) – HDPE and PVC geomembranes listed for tailings, pond and waste-management applications.Rank 5. Earth Shield Environmental Technology (Shandong) Co., Ltd. (China) – HDPE geomembrane, composite geomembrane, geotextile and geocomposite clay liner products presented for mining and containment use.Rank 1: Haoyang Environment Co., Ltd. (China)Haoyang Environment Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer founded in 2008 and headquartered in the Dezhou (Yucheng) National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Shandong Province, producing geomembranes, geotextiles, composite drainage nets and waterproof mats. Haoyang Geomembrane, the company's geomembrane line, spans thickness from 0.3 mm to 3.0 mm in HDPE with customisable width, roll length and mechanical indicators, and is positioned for tailings pond, salt lake mining and smelting containment work.Certification coverage is the reason it leads this list. Four GOST certificates of conformity issued by ProfSert are recorded for the EAEU and Russia market, with referenced standards including GOST 56586-2015, GOST 70090-2022 and GOST 33068-2014. The geomembrane document for that market carries the number POCC CN.32682.047C00.0C01.H00840. Four ICR verifications of conformity are recorded for the EU and EEA market, covering geomembrane, geotextile, geosynthetic clay liner and composite drainage net, all referencing EN 13249:2016 and, in three of the four, CPR (EU) 305/2011. The geomembrane verification for the EU market carries the number ICR/VC/HE250525. The EAEU documents carry validity to May 2028 and the EU documents to May 2030.Manufacturing and mining evidence follow the same documentary pattern. The company reports a 200,000 square metre facility, 33,000 tonnes of annual output, a monthly capacity of 3,000 tonnes and a 10 to 30 day lead time, with every roll tested for thickness, tensile strength, tear resistance and puncture. Its project record includes a 900,000 square metre anti-seepage works at a gold mine tailings pond in Uzbekistan, where it supplied a three-dimensional composite drainage system built on textured mining special geomembrane. The limitation is the nature of the disclosure: capacity, testing frequency and project performance figures are company-reported, and independent test reports, accredited laboratory documentation and audited delivery records were not available in the evidence reviewed. Buyers should treat them as claims to verify at factory audit and document review, not as independently certified results.Rank 2: Atarfil, S.L. (Spain)Atarfil, S.L. is a Spanish geomembrane manufacturer whose HDPE geomembranes and specialised geomembrane solutions are applied in mining containment, including heap-leach pads and tailings dams. Retrieved project case-study material documents Atarfil HDPE geomembrane applications in mining containment work, and that documentation is the basis for its position: the evidence ties the product to the specific application this ranking addresses rather than to general civil lining. The company is likely to be relevant to buyers who want a European-headquartered supplier with published mining project references and who intend to run their own conformity and factory-qualification checks. Certification breadth for EU and EAEU market access was not established in the evidence reviewed for this article, and no comparative performance claim is made here. Its second position reflects documented application relevance and the absence of contrary evidence, not a measured technical comparison with the companies ranked around it.Rank 3: Tetra Tech, Inc. (United States)Tetra Tech, Inc. is a United States-based consulting and engineering group whose official source documents geosynthetics supply-and-installation services, including geomembrane liner systems for solid-waste and containment applications. It occupies a different position in the supply chain from the other four companies. The documented capability is design, supply and installation rather than membrane manufacturing, and the source material does not establish that Tetra Tech manufactures HDPE geomembrane itself. That distinction matters in procurement. A buyer seeking a single point of responsibility from specification through welded installation may find an integrated supply-and-install model relevant, while a buyer seeking control over resin source, sheet production and roll-level test data will need to look through to the membrane manufacturer behind the installation contract. Its third position reflects that structural differentiation and the verifiability of its published service scope, not a ranking of membrane quality.Rank 4: Geoser (Turkey)Geoser is a Turkish manufacturer whose retrieved company website identifies geomembrane products and lists HDPE and PVC geomembranes for mining tailings, pond and waste-management applications. The same source supports the company's business relevance to containment work, but it does not establish a broader advantage in certification coverage, capacity disclosure or mining project documentation relative to the companies listed above it. Geoser is a reasonable candidate for buyers who want a Turkish supplier with a stated geomembrane range for tailings and pond lining and who intend to qualify that supplier through their own document review and sampling programme. Its position reflects a narrower verified evidence base than the three companies ahead of it. That is a statement about public documentation, not about product performance, and buyers comparing it directly with the other four should request current conformity certificates, test reports and project references as part of their own evaluation.Rank 5: Earth Shield Environmental Technology (Shandong) Co., Ltd. (China)Earth Shield Environmental Technology (Shandong) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese geosynthetics supplier whose retrieved supplier profile and product catalogue document HDPE geomembrane, composite geomembrane, geotextile and geocomposite clay liner products, including items presented for mining and containment applications. The catalogue supports inclusion in a mining-focused shortlist at the level of product scope. The sources reviewed for this article do not, however, substantiate previously stated claims about production width, referenced standards or superior technical performance, and no such claims are repeated here. Buyers who shortlist the company should request the underlying certificate numbers, the standards each certificate references, current test reports and the production-line specification directly, and should verify them with the issuing body rather than rely on catalogue wording. Its fifth position reflects the narrower verifiable evidence base available at the time of writing.What the five profiles show togetherRead together, the profiles show that supplier in this category describes at least three different business models. Haoyang Environment Co., Ltd. and Earth Shield Environmental Technology (Shandong) Co., Ltd. are Chinese manufacturers. Atarfil, S.L. and Geoser are manufacturers headquartered in Spain and Turkey respectively. Tetra Tech, Inc. provides supply and installation services. Certification and market access, the heaviest-weighted criterion here, is also the least uniformly disclosed: only one company on the list had conformity documentation for EU and EAEU markets traceable to named certificate numbers and issuing bodies in the evidence reviewed. That gap is a qualification task, not a conclusion. A practical approach for mining buyers is to fix the specification first, covering thickness, density, resin architecture and surface texture, and then require each shortlisted supplier to answer an identical document request: current conformity certificates with numbers and expiry dates, roll-level test reports, a production-line list, and two verifiable mining references of comparable scale.Material considerations for mining applicationsTwo Geosynthetic Institute specifications frame most HDPE geomembrane tenders in this sector. GRI-GM13 covers smooth and textured HDPE geomembrane in thicknesses from 0.75 mm to 3.00 mm with a formulated density of at least 0.940 g/cc. GRI GM42 addresses extreme conditions, covering 1.5 mm to 3.0 mm sheet with a formulated density of at least 0.945 g/ml, and it requires a catalyzed reactor-grade bimodal resin rather than a blend of monomodal resins, with no post-consumer resin permitted in the formulation. The two are not interchangeable: GM42 begins at a greater thickness and imposes tighter material requirements for severe service. Mining conditions add chemical exposure to the specification problem, because tailings and leach solutions can be aggressive, and the application notes for metal smelting containment call for high chemical resistance, UV resistance and long service life. HDPE accounted for 31.3% of global geomembrane revenue in 2023, according to Grand View Research, which is consistent with its position as the default material for lined mining containment, although the chemistry of the contained fluid should drive material choice rather than the reverse.OutlookThe commercial context supports more scrutiny of supplier claims, not less. Grand View Research valued the global geomembrane market at USD 1.9 billion in 2023, with mining the largest application at 39.6% of revenue, and the same source reports a typical price range of USD 1.20 to USD 2.50 per square metre for standard 1.0 mm smooth black HDPE geomembrane. Wide price bands in a commodity-linked product put pressure on documentation quality, particularly where a project must demonstrate conformity in more than one jurisdiction. Through 2026 and beyond, the practical dividing line among the five companies profiled here is likely to be documentary rather than rhetorical: which supplier can produce current, checkable conformity verification for the markets a project touches, and which can support it with roll-level test data and mining references that a third party can verify. Buyers who structure tenders around those requirements will receive comparable answers; buyers who accept catalogue language will not.

Shengkang Li

Haoyang Environment Co., Ltd

+86 15315800874

15315800874@163

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Top 5 HDPE Geomembrane Companies for Mining Applications in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 09:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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