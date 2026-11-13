Printify's AI Image Generator now turns short prompts into print-ready designs

A library of around 150 trend-based style templates, refreshed every month, gives merchants a designer's eye for color, layout, and lettering

- Jose Francisco Santiago Nunez, Principal Product Manager, Machine LearningWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printify, a leading print-on-demand platform, has added trend-based style templates to its AI Image Generation tool, turning a merchant's short prompt into a detailed, print-ready design. Merchants keep writing prompts as they always have, and the templates automatically add style, composition, and print guidance.How style templates workMany merchants are not trained designers and describe product ideas in just a few words. Each style template covers a popular niche, such as motivational typography, mountain forest scenes, or seasonal holiday designs, with clear guidance on color, layout, lettering, and what to avoid for clean printing.When a merchant enters a prompt, Printify matches it to the most relevant style template and expands it before generating the image. A quick idea for a cozy cabin design, for example, gains a defined illustration style, a print-friendly color palette and a balanced layout for t-shirts, tote bags and mugs. About two in three prompts currently match a style template, and the rest receive Printify's standard prompt enhancement.Built on broad trends, never on individual designsStyle templates are based on broad, anonymized trends in what shoppers buy across Printify, such as popular color palettes, lettering styles, and layouts. Each template describes only a general style, e.g., hand-lettered script with pastel florals. The templates never contain or reproduce any merchant's images, characters, phrases, or designs, so every merchant's original work stays their own."Most merchants aren't designers, and they shouldn't have to be. Style templates give every merchant a stronger starting point, so a few words are enough to create a design worth publishing," said Jose Francisco Santiago Nunez, Principal Product Manager, Machine Learning at Printify.The style templates are now live in Printify's AI Image Generation and work automatically, with no extra steps for merchants. The library launches with around 150 templates and will be refreshed monthly to keep pace with evolving trends.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print on demand platform that connects eCommerce merchants with a global network of Print Partners. With the industry's largest Catalog, free AI design tools, and seamless integrations with major eCommerce platforms, Printify enables sellers to scale custom product businesses without upfront costs.

Maria Kennedy

Printify Inc.

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Printify's AI Image Generator now turns short prompts into print-ready designs News Provided By Printify Inc. November 13, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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