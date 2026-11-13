MENA Construction Summit 2026 Closes With Over 350 Attendees And Announces 8Th Edition In Abu Dhabi

Mena Construction Summit 2026

Mena Construction Summit 2026

UNBX 2.0

The Department of Municipalities and Transport will host the next chapter, following two days in Dubai alongside UNBX 2.0

- Sonia Kerrigan, Commercial Director Middle East at MEED

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MENA Construction Summit 2026 concluded on 10 November at Madinat Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai, and announced that the 8th edition will take place in Abu Dhabi, hosted by the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The move to Abu Dhabi marks a new chapter for the summit, with dates and further details to be shared.

Held under the theme“Design. Build. Operate. Connect.” and the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, with Dubai Municipality, Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Ministry of Works Bahrain as strategic partners, the 7th edition welcomed 400 attendees across the summit and UNBX 2.0.

Over two days, owners, authorities, contractors, financiers and operators came together to examine how assets can stay reliable, affordable and maintainable long after construction ends.

Summit highlights

.Day One: delivery decisions, from procurement and supply disruption to AI-enabled project delivery, with H.E. Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, outlining the capital's vision

.Day Two: life after handover, with dedicated pathways on climate resilience and water, transport networks and future assets

Delegates joined from government bodies, developers, operators, consultants, contractors and technology providers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and Morocco, alongside international participants from China, Singapore and the UK.

Sonia Kerrigan, Commercial Director Middle East at MEED, said:“Over two days, the industry moved the conversation beyond delivery to how assets perform once built. The insights shared will help the sector plan earlier and build with operation in mind. We thank every speaker, partner and delegate for making it so valuable.”

UNBX 2.0 takes the modular agenda forward

Alongside the summit, UNBX 2.0 gave modular and offsite construction a dedicated platform. Organised by MEED in collaboration with Group AMANA, the forum covered how the UAE is responding to the modular opportunity, lessons from Singapore and China, and the supply chain needed to build modular capacity in the region.

It also presented MEED research based on more than 30 interviews with developers, consultants and contractors, which identified where modular projects stall.

Richard Abboud, CEO of Group AMANA, said:“We are proud to have partnered with MEED to deliver UNBX 2.0, which brought together regulators and industry experts from as far as China and Singapore to take the region's modular vision forward. Group AMANA is committed to creating common ground between industry and regulators to advance the modular construction agenda, and to help realise the GCC's vision of prosperity faster and more sustainably.”

About MEED

MEED is a senior management media brand comprising a subscription website and magazine, more than 30 C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, the MEED Projects Awards and two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight. MEED Projects is the Middle East's premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis. Established in 1957, MEED has delivered business information, news and analysis on Middle East economies for almost seven decades.

Priscila Franco

MEED

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MENA Construction Summit 2026 closes with over 350 attendees and announces 8th edition in Abu Dhabi News Provided By MEED November 13, 2026, 09:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management...



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