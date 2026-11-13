Log-Hub Helps Small Consulting Firms Strengthen Their Client Pitches With A Free Year Of Premium Access

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Log-hub is offering consulting firms with up to ten employees 12 months of free Premium access to its Supply Chain Apps and a 50% commission on client deals they refer, valid until the end of 2026, so they can use advanced analytics and visualization from the first client pitch onward.

Small consulting firms often pitch for supply chain projects against much larger consultancies. To help them compete on equal terms, Log-hub, the Swiss supply chain analytics software company, is giving consulting firms with up to ten employees 12 months of free access to every Premium app in its Supply Chain Apps portfolio. Firms that recommend Log-hub to a client also receive a 50% commission on every deal that results from their recommendation.

Once the client signs, the team keeps working in the same apps through the project itself. The network, scenarios and dashboards shown in the pitch become the starting point for the full analysis, and the same maps help present progress and final recommendations to the client as the project moves forward.

" Twelve months gives small consultancies the opportunity to explore new ways of working, improve their supply chain analysis capabilities, and deliver more value to their clients, without having to invest in additional software. They can use the apps to bring more consistency to their projects, offer deeper insights, and strengthen their service portfolio. On top of that, the referral program provides an opportunity to generate additional revenue by recommending tools they already know and trust " said Ritik Luthra, COO at Log-hub.

With the Supply Chain Apps, a consultant can place a prospect's current network next to a proposed one on the same map, using the client's real locations. A dashboard built on the client's own figures, even rough estimates, shows the cost and service trade-offs behind a recommendation. Constraints and scenarios can be changed during the meeting, with the optimized result updating on screen. The client sees the reasoning and can check it against what they know about their own operations, which helps a proposal move toward a decision while everyone is still in the room.

The Supply Chain Apps run as an Excel add-in, so teams work in a tool they already know and can start using them right away. Results open in a cloud platform with interactive maps, dashboards and scenario comparisons that are ready to present.

Throughout their 12 months of Premium access, firms receive every app update free of charge, with new releases arriving every two months, and can connect the apps to ChatGPT and Claude to use them through the AI tools their teams already know and work with.

The program is available until December 31, 2026. Interested firms can find more information on the Log-hub website or through a dedicated salesperson.

Milica Malinovic

Log-hub AG

+381 65 8030898

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Log-hub Helps Small Consulting Firms Strengthen Their Client Pitches with a Free Year of Premium Access News Provided By Log-hub AG November 13, 2026, 09:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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