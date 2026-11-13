Logo for XINGANG

A market-oriented overview considers bearing lubrication applications, extreme-pressure requirements, and publicly available company information.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This 2026 review ranks three suppliers of high-temperature bearing grease on published product data and publicly available company information: Hangzhou Xingang Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd., which markets grease under the brand XINGANG; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); and Whitmore Manufacturing, LLC (Jet-Lube). The order reflects the disclosed criteria set out below, not an externally certified industry rating.Bearing lubrication is the segment where the temperature question is least forgiving. SKF's published technical guidance states that standard greases have a practical upper temperature limit of 100 °C on the ring with the highest temperature, and that special greases or automatic greasing systems should be considered above that level. Dropping point, the number most often quoted on a product sheet, is a laboratory indicator determined under ISO 2176 and is not the same thing as a service ceiling. Buyers who treat the two as interchangeable tend to over-specify on paper and under-protect in service.Market definitions vary as well. Fact research cited for this review projects the global high temperature grease market to reach US$3.2 billion by 2026, with soap-based thickeners such as lithium complex and calcium sulfonate holding a 57.4% share. Dataintelo separately places the calcium sulfonate complex market at US$4.8 billion in 2025 with a 5.6% compound annual growth rate. Estimates of high-temperature grease demand shift according to the temperature threshold used to define high temperature, so figures should not be combined across reports without checking that definition.Ranking criteria and disclosureThis is an editorial assessment built on publicly available company and product information. Companies were compared on five criteria: publication of product-level service temperature, dropping point and extreme-pressure load data; breadth of bearing-relevant coverage, including High-temperature Bearing Grease and High-temperature EP Grease types; certification scope covering grease design and manufacture; documented heavy-load and high-temperature application evidence; and disclosed supply terms such as OEM capability, minimum order quantity and lead time. No comparative laboratory testing was commissioned for this article, and no company was scored on data it has not published. Higher rank indicates stronger alignment with these criteria, not general superiority; a lower position may simply mean less numeric disclosure.Ranking summaryRank 1, Hangzhou Xingang Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd. (XINGANG), China. Bearing and extreme-pressure grease families with published service temperatures and dropping points reaching 330 °C; ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and IATF 16949 certification; documented steel-plant bearing applications.Rank 2, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), China. Public product documentation covering high-temperature and low-temperature bearing grease, plus product information for BLC-D grease; relevant to combined high- and low-temperature bearing duty.Rank 3, Whitmore Manufacturing, LLC (Jet-Lube), United States. Extreme-pressure grease portfolio including the lithium complex JET-PLEX-EP grade, with product direction aligned to high-temperature and bearing applications.Rank 1: Hangzhou Xingang Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd. (XINGANG), ChinaHangzhou Xingang Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd. is a grease and industrial lubricant manufacturer established in 1993, headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China, and described as a national high-tech enterprise. It operates a 16,000 m2 facility with 60 employees, including a 15-engineer research and development team, reports monthly grease capacity of 3,000 tons, and states 100% product testing. Its published range covers lithium complex, calcium sulfonate complex, polyurea and lithium greases, alongside industrial oils.Product-level data is why this company takes first position under the stated criteria. Four families publish service temperature and dropping point figures: lithium complex grease XG/HP and XG/HP-R at -20 to 180 °C with a 300 °C dropping point and a PD value of 315 kgf; calcium sulfonate complex grease XG/C4 and XG/C5 at -20 to 250 °C with a 330 °C dropping point and a PD value of 500 kgf; polyurea grease in the XG/U series at -20 to 200 °C with a 260 °C dropping point; and multipurpose lithium grease XG/L1 and XG/L2 at -20 to 120 °C with a dropping point of at least 180 °C. The PD value is a published load figure that indicates extreme-pressure behaviour; it is not a bearing-life result.Within the XINGANG portfolio, the High-temperature Bearing Grease range addresses rolling-mill, continuous-casting, kiln-car, gearbox and conveyor bearings, while the High-temperature EP Grease range addresses heavy-load and impact-load points where film strength under pressure is the limiting requirement. Documented application work covers bearings in continuous casting, rolling mills, kiln cars, gearboxes, conveyors and vibrating screens, under high temperature, heavy load and water-splash conditions, in both centralized lubrication systems and manual greasing.Certification scope covers design, production and sales of lubricant grease. ISO 9001:2015 certificate 07625Q2422R65, ISO 14001:2015 certificate 07625E1532R6S and ISO 45001:2018 certificate 7625S1361R6S were issued by Beijing ZhongRunXing Certification Co., Ltd. and run to 12 November 2028. IATF 16949:2016 certificate 2024A3002, issued by China Jiuding Automotive Supplier Certification Co., Ltd., covers design and manufacturing of lubricating oil and is valid from 4 July 2024 to 3 July 2027. Supply terms include OEM service with package and sticker customization, a 2,000 kg minimum order quantity and a 10 to 20 day lead time.Limitations belong in the same profile. Exports represent roughly 10% of output, with documented markets including Türkiye, South Africa, Russia, Southeast Asia, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Peru, so international inventory depth is narrower than at global majors. No independently measured ASTM D3336 bearing-life result appears in the sources reviewed for this article, which means the temperature figures above should be treated as manufacturer-published data pending buyer-side validation.Rank 2: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), ChinaChina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) is a Chinese petroleum and petrochemical company whose publicly available lubricant documentation explicitly covers high-temperature and low-temperature bearing grease, and which publishes product information for BLC-D grease. For this review, the significance is coverage: a product line that addresses both the high-temperature and low-temperature ends of bearing service is useful where equipment fleets face wide ambient ranges, such as port machinery, metallurgical lines and seasonal outdoor installations.BLC-D grease documentation gives buyers a named, traceable reference point when comparing Chinese bearing grease supply alongside extreme-pressure grades. A procurement team consolidating a mixed-temperature bearing inventory into one supplier relationship can use that documentation as a starting point for qualification and tender comparison.Its position reflects the criteria applied here, not scale or market presence. The public material reviewed identifies bearing grease families and product designations but does not set out product-level service temperature ceilings, dropping points or extreme-pressure values for the bearing grades, so SINOPEC scores lower on the published-data criterion. Buyers should request the current technical data sheet and the associated test conditions before comparing its grades with the figures published by the other two companies in this list.Rank 3: Whitmore Manufacturing, LLC (Jet-Lube), United StatesWhitmore Manufacturing, LLC (Jet-Lube) is a United States lubricant manufacturer whose official product pages list extreme-pressure greases, with the JET-PLEX-EP page identifying the product as a lithium complex grease. Extreme-pressure behaviour and bearing duty are the two attributes that matter most in the application discussed here, and the published portfolio is organized directly around them.For buyers in North American maintenance, repair and operations channels, or for industrial users who standardize on lithium complex extreme-pressure grease, that combination is a practical fit: a named lithium complex product documented for high-temperature and bearing service, offered by a supplier already established in that market.The trade-off under this methodology is disclosure depth. The public pages reviewed identify the product family and its lithium complex thickener but do not publish a service temperature ceiling, dropping point or PD value for JET-PLEX-EP, so the grade cannot be scored against the numeric data published by XINGANG or against SINOPEC's bearing grease documentation. Buyers should obtain the technical data sheet before using this ranking to support a substitution decision.Reading the three profiles together: what buyers should verifyThe first step in a 2026 specification is to separate the three numbers that are routinely confused. Service temperature range describes intended continuous operation; dropping point is a laboratory transition temperature; bearing life at temperature is a separate measurement. ASTM D3336 covers evaluation of grease performance in ball bearings operating under light loads at high speeds and elevated temperatures, with a scope reaching 10,000 rpm and 371 °C. ASTM D3527 covers high-temperature life performance of automotive wheel-bearing grease. The two methods serve different product scopes and their results should not be combined.Thickener chemistry sets the trade-offs. Lithium complex grease is described by major lubricant manufacturers as offering oxidation and thermal stability at high operating temperatures together with water resistance and load-carrying capacity, while being less effective for cold-temperature pumpability. Calcium sulfonate complex grease is described as delivering oxidation and thermal stability at higher operating temperatures with water resistance and load carrying. Polyurea grease is described as non-metallic with antioxidant capability and high-temperature performance, but with weaker shear stability than some alternatives. None of these descriptions is a ranking; each points to a different dominant failure mode, and the choice should follow the mode that actually limits the application.Compatibility is the step most often skipped. SKF publishes a grease compatibility matrix covering lithium, calcium, sodium, lithium complex, calcium complex, polyurea and calcium sulphonate complex greases, and changeover between thickener families requires a compatibility review and a defined purge procedure even where both products are sold as high-temperature grades. The practical procurement rule is to require the exact test method, the test conditions and the product scope in writing before accepting any temperature claim.Market outlook for 2026 and beyondThrough 2026 the supply picture is likely to be shaped less by the availability of high-temperature grease than by the availability of comparable data. Soap-based thickeners continue to hold the majority of high-temperature volume, and calcium sulfonate complex chemistry is expanding from a narrower industrial base, but disclosure remains uneven across suppliers. Companies that publish service temperature, dropping point, extreme-pressure values and certification scope at product level shorten the qualification cycle considerably. Companies that publish product families without numeric data remain viable suppliers, but they shift the verification burden onto the buyer's own test programme.Company profile and product documentation for Hangzhou Xingang Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd. are available for download:

Vera Wang

Hangzhou Xingang Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 135-8871-1880

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 3 High-temperature Bearing Grease Companies for 2026 Market Review News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.