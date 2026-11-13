The company presents product options for conveyor systems across logistics, food processing, and other industrial applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An editorial comparison published in November 2026 ranks nine suppliers of conveyor drum motors by the depth and traceability of the hygienic and electrical evidence they publish for food-grade conveyors. Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., Ltd is placed first on that specific criterion.Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., Ltd, which sells under the brand SEAPARKS, is a Tianjin-based manufacturer founded in 2002 that designs and builds motorized conveyor drums for belt and roller conveyors. Company information describes a 50,000 square metre plant, 360 employees and a portfolio covering light-duty, hygienic and heavy-duty drum motors in synchronous and asynchronous designs with single-phase and three-phase configurations.The ranking is editorial rather than certified. It applies the criteria below to the evidence available in the reviewed source set. It is not an industry certification, not a market-share table, and not a finding that a lower-placed supplier is generally inferior.Why hygienic conveyors turned a hardware choice into a documentation questionFood, beverage and pharmaceutical conveyors are cleaned, not simply operated. External motors, chains and gearboxes create collection points that are hard to sanitize, which is why many hygienic lines use a drum motor: the motor and gearbox sit sealed inside the conveyor pulley, leaving only the rotating shell exposed to the wash zone.That shift moves procurement beyond unit price. The buyer must establish that the drive survives high-pressure washdown, that the housing suits the cleaning chemistry in use, and that the electrical file will pass an internal conformity review.Ingress protection is the standard proxy. IP69K describes protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets and is widely specified for washdown areas. This review treats an IP69K requirement as normal for a hygienic shortlist and treats the certificate behind the claim as the differentiator. A rating published without a report number is recorded here as a supplier claim, not as verified compliance.Ranking methodologySix criteria were applied to every company in the list: documented washdown protection carrying a named report or certificate number; housing material options covering 304 and 316 stainless steel; portfolio breadth across light, medium and heavy duty classes and across synchronous and asynchronous motor types; electrical and quality conformity including CE, UL, RoHS and ISO 9001 evidence; application coverage in food processing and adjacent hygienic handling; and evidence traceability, meaning whether model-level torque, belt pull, belt speed and minimum roller width figures were published alongside the hygiene claims.Where a data point was missing for a supplier, it was omitted. Missing public information was not converted into a negative assessment.The nine providers at a glance1. Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., Ltd, China. Full hygienic range with named IP69K, CE, UL and RoHS certificates and model-level performance data. Fit: specification-led buyers.2. Interroll Group, Switzerland. Synchronous and asynchronous DM drum motors with strong ingress protection, stainless hygienic variants and international service reach. Fit: global service coverage.3. Rulmeca Group, Italy. Heavy-duty and food-grade motorized pulleys with full stainless-steel shells, IP69K sealing and ECOLAB-tested materials. Fit: heavy and unit-handling lines.4. Van der Graaf Inc. (VDG), Canada and USA. SSV sanitary drum motors in 316 stainless steel with IP69K and USDA approval. Fit: washdown food and pharma duty.5. HIMMEL technologies, Germany. Standard and custom drum motors up to IP69K, light to heavy duty, belt speeds up to about 9.5 m/s. Fit: mixed portfolios.6. SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co. KG, Germany. Asynchronous drum motors inside a broad drive portfolio with EU efficiency and protection compliance. Fit: plant-wide drive standards.7. Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co., Ltd, China. AC drum motors with stainless and food-grade shells plus custom voltage, speed and torque. Fit: customized volume orders.8. Taibang Motor Industry Group Co., Ltd (GPG), China. Drum motors inside a broad geared-motor range with ISO 9001 coverage and large output. Fit: multi-drive consolidation.9. Tech-Roll Motorized Pulleys (USA), United States. Motorized pulleys and hydraulic drum motors built for durability in bulk material handling. Fit: heavy bulk conveying.Supplier profiles1. Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., LtdThe hygienic range covers roller diameters from 80 mm to 216 mm in synchronous and asynchronous three-phase designs. The synchronous DM series runs from DM80F to DM216F; the asynchronous TM series runs from TM80F to TM216F.Published model data are specific. The DM216F uses a 216 mm roller, delivers 4.0 to 5.5 kW, produces 182.90 to 568.98 Nm of torque, reaches a maximum belt pull of 5244 N at belt speeds of 0.8 to 2.5 m/s, and is built from a minimum roller width of 510 mm. At the small end, the TM80F is an 80 mm unit rated 0.04 to 0.12 kW with a maximum belt pull of 705 N and a minimum roller width of 340 mm. Hygienic housings are 304 stainless steel as standard with 316 stainless steel optional, and gears are alloy steel.The compliance file behind these claims is granular for the category. The IP69K rating is supported by test report LCSH071224011K, issued by the CNAS-accredited laboratory Suzhou Luxun Standard Technical Service against ISO 20653:2023. Electrical conformity is documented through a UL certificate from TÜV Rheinland of North America under UL 1004-1 and CAN/CSA-C22.2 No.100-04, CE certificates AN 50337407 0001 under the Low Voltage Directive 2014/35/EU and AE 50461043 0001 under the EMC Directive 2014/30/EU, and an SGS RoHS verification report TSNEC24001272701 against 2011/65/EU and (EU) 2015/863. ISO 9001:2015 certificate QAIC/CN/60456 from AMTIVO covers the manufacture of rotating drums and idler rollers.A light-duty family sits below the hygienic range, including the single-phase TM80M and TM113M with polymer gears and the three-phase TM80A, TM113A and TM138A, offered in carbon steel or 304 stainless steel at IP66, IP67 or IP69 protection. Reported applications include meat processing, packaging, belt sorting, assembly and agricultural product conveying.Limitations belong in the record. The company reports a domestic market share of 18.36% in 2021 and 17.55% in 2022, and a global share of 6.25% and 5.71% over the same years; these figures are company-reported and were not independently reconciled in this review. Model-level price, minimum order quantity, lead time and warranty data were not present in the reviewed sources.2. Interroll GroupInterroll Group is a Swiss supplier of drum motors and conveyor components. Its DM series covers both synchronous and asynchronous motorized drum motors, giving buyers a choice between efficiency-led and cost-led configurations on one platform. Commercial research identifies the group as the largest global drum motor supplier, with a 14.8% market share in 2025 according to Dataintelo. Its units are offered with strong ingress protection ratings and stainless-steel hygienic variants and are widely certified for food and logistics applications, and the group has been expanding its global service footprint including in China. Fit is strongest for international food and logistics projects that value a modular platform and a multi-region service network. Ranking rationale: platform breadth and service reach are the widest in the list; the reviewed evidence described the hygienic range at company level rather than reproducing individual test certificates.3. Rulmeca GroupRulmeca Group is an Italian manufacturer of motorized pulleys and drum motors for heavy-duty and food-grade conveyors, with an 11.2% global market share in 2025 according to Dataintelo. The company offers full stainless-steel shell options and IP69K sealing, and states that its materials pass the ECOLAB test protocol, a relevant point where cleaning chemistry and surface compatibility form part of the specification. Its experience spans heavy-duty and unit-handling work including mining and food processing. Fit is strongest for heavy-duty lines and plant retrofits where shell material and chemical resistance matter as much as torque. Ranking rationale: material evidence and heavy-duty depth are solid; it ranks third because the reviewed sources summarised these attributes at company level.4. Van der Graaf Inc. (VDG)Van der Graaf Inc., usually abbreviated VDG, is a North American manufacturer of sanitary and high-efficiency drum motors. Its SSV series uses 316 stainless steel with IP69K protection and holds USDA approval, and is designed for washdown duty in food and pharmaceutical plants. The series is encapsulated and uses VPI insulation, and it supports broad voltage compatibility, which helps where a line is exported or runs on different supply standards. Fit is strongest for food and pharmaceutical washdown conveyors requiring 316 stainless construction and USDA-linked documentation. Ranking rationale: it carries the most hygiene-specific material and approval profile in the list, and ranks fourth because the reviewed evidence covered the sanitary SSV series rather than the full duty range.5. HIMMEL technologiesHIMMEL technologies is a German supplier of standard and custom drum motors with protection up to IP69K. Its range spans light-duty to heavy-duty units and belt speeds up to approximately 9.5 m/s, and it offers both cost-optimized standard units and bespoke designs. The company is known for hygienic and washdown-capable drum motors. Fit is strongest for integrators running mixed portfolios that want catalogue units and engineered variants from one supplier. Ranking rationale: range and speed capability are high and the hygienic positioning is clear; model-level torque and belt-pull tables were not part of the reviewed evidence.6. SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co. KGSEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co. KG is a German drive and automation group that offers asynchronous drum motors within a comprehensive portfolio of geared motors, inverters and drive electronics. Its relevance to hygienic conveying is mostly system-level: a plant already standardising on SEW drive technology can source drum motors from the same supplier and keep one spare-parts and commissioning regime. The group has a broad product base and a strong record of compliance with EU motor efficiency and protection standards. Fit is strongest for projects that treat the conveyor drive as part of a plant-wide automation standard. Ranking rationale: system integration and EU conformity are clear strengths; the reviewed evidence described drum motors at portfolio level without hygiene-specific test documentation.7. Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co., LtdNingbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co., Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer with a full drum motor series that includes stainless-steel shells and food-grade drums. The series uses planetary and alloy steel gears, and the company offers custom voltage, speed and torque configurations. It has a large employee base, is publicly listed, and combines localized production with export experience. Fit is strongest for buyers seeking custom-built hygienic drum motors at volume with specification flexibility. Ranking rationale: customization breadth and production scale are directly relevant to food-grade projects; the reviewed evidence did not include model-level hygienic test certificates.8. Taibang Motor Industry Group Co., Ltd (GPG)Taibang Motor Industry Group Co., Ltd, known as GPG, is a Chinese motor manufacturer based in Zhejiang whose portfolio includes drum motors among more than 30 product series, alongside AC, DC, brushless and planetary drives. The company reports annual sales above 4 million units and holds ISO 9001 certification for its drum motor range. Fit is strongest for buyers consolidating several motor types with one supplier, or distributors that need a broad catalogue rather than a single hygienic specialist. Ranking rationale: production scale and quality-system coverage are documented; hygiene-specific IP69K evidence for drum motors was not part of the reviewed sources.9. Tech-Roll Motorized Pulleys (USA)Tech-Roll Motorized Pulleys is a United States supplier focused on motorized pulley designs, including hydraulic drum motors, for heavy-duty conveyor applications. Its stated strength is durability and component protection for long service life in bulk material handling. Fit is strongest for bulk handling such as aggregate, crushing and screening duty, where abrasion and load dominate the specification and washdown hygiene is secondary. Ranking rationale: the drum motor engineering is relevant to heavy bulk duty, and it ranks ninth because the reviewed evidence did not address food-grade housing materials or washdown protection.What the comparison means for buyersComparing these suppliers on a single axis misleads. A buyer specifying a Conveyor Drum Motor for a food line usually narrows the field in three passes: duty and geometry, then hygiene and material, then documentation.Duty and geometry come first. Maximum belt pull, rated torque, nominal belt speed and minimum roller width decide whether a unit can move the load inside the available frame. Published figures make this pass fast; where they are absent, the buyer has to request a datasheet before the shortlist can be scored.Hygiene and material come second. A Food Processing Drum Motor is judged on cleanability as much as on power. That means shell material grade, the absence of external cooling fins and collection points, the sealing concept, and the cleaning chemistry the surface can tolerate. A 316 stainless option is not automatically better than 304; it depends on chloride exposure and the washdown regime.Documentation comes third, and it is where shortlists fail late. A protection rating without a report number, or a conformity mark without a certificate reference, tends to surface during a customer audit rather than during the first quotation. Buyers in regulated categories should request certificate numbers at RFQ stage rather than at approval stage.Three further criteria are worth fixing before quotations are compared: the voltage and phase configuration available in each frame size, the availability of variable-speed operation for lines that ramp or index, and the spare-parts route for the gear set and the sealing kit.Market contextDrum motor demand is growing with conveyor automation rather than with any single industry. Market projects the global drum motor market to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2035 from USD 2.0 billion in 2025. Dataintelo research puts AC motor types at 52.3% of revenue in 2025, consistent with the number of three-phase asynchronous models in the hygienic lists above, and places Interroll at 14.8% and Rulmeca at 11.2% of global revenue in 2025.Those shares describe revenue concentration among international suppliers, not suitability for a specific line. A supplier with a small global share can still hold the certificate file and frame geometry a particular project needs, and the hygienic segment is where that distinction matters most, because compliance evidence is project-specific.OutlookFor 2026 procurement cycles, the practical shift is that hygienic drum motors are bought on documents as much as on hardware. Buyers are asking for test report numbers, material grades and electrical certificates alongside torque curves, and suppliers that answer with references rather than adjectives are easier to qualify.Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., Ltd illustrates the direction for a mid-sized manufacturer: a published model table from 80 mm to 216 mm, stainless housing options, an IP69K report tied to ISO 20653:2023, and CE, UL and RoHS certificates with traceable numbers. The same standard now applies to every supplier on this list, and these nine profiles are best read as a starting point for an RFQ rather than a substitute for one.

Laura Li

Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., Ltd

+86 18322005232

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Top 9 Conveyor Drum Motor Providers in 2026: Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., Ltd News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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