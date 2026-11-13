Paragon Capital Group Announces USCIS I-956F Approval For Wildair Residences EB-5 Offering

Construction Aerial - November 2026

Construction Street View

WildAir Build

Approval marks latest milestone for Wildair as construction advances and EB-5 capital is deployed

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PCG Fund 11 LLC (the“Fund”), an EB-5 investment fund managed by Paragon Capital Group, announced today that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”) has approved the Form I-956F filing for Wildair Residences, a luxury residential development at the base of Steamboat Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.The approval represents an important immigration milestone for the Wildair EB-5 offering. USCIS has now completed its adjudication of the project-level filing, allowing the agency to complete adjudication of investors' associated Form I-526E petitions.The approval follows several significant project milestones achieved in recent months. The Fund's EB-5 loan has closed, the project's C-PACE construction financing is in place, all required developer equity has been contributed, and construction is underway. EB-5 capital is currently being deployed to the project alongside the C-PACE financing.“Receiving I-956F approval is an important milestone for Wildair and our investors, particularly given where the project stands today,” said Paul Murphy, Managing Partner of Paragon Capital Group.“The financing has closed, the developer equity is fully invested, construction is underway, and EB-5 capital is already flowing into the project. With the I-956F now approved, another major project and immigration milestone has been completed.”Wildair is a boutique collection of 20 expansive luxury residences in the heart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado - one of America's most sought-after mountain resort destinations. The project includes a curated suite of intimate amenities including fitness and wellness, open-air lounges, ground floor full-service dining, fire-lit residents' club and spa facility.The project is being developed by MV Propco LLC, an affiliate of the Orion Companies, and constructed by Haselden Hospitality Constructors. Construction is underway following the project's September groundbreaking.The Fund's EB-5 loan is secured by a recorded first-lien deed of trust on the property, subject to the C-PACE assessment, together with a pledge of 100% of the ownership interests in the project company. The completion guaranty, repayment guaranty and I-526E denial guaranty described in the offering documents have also been executed and delivered.“An I-956F approval is an immigration milestone, not an investment rating,” Murphy added.“We believe EB-5 investors should evaluate both sides independently. Immigration eligibility and project approval matter, but so do the fundamentals of the underlying investment-developer capital, construction financing, collateral, market demand, job creation and the strategy for returning investor capital. In Wildair, we believe investors have both: a project that has now cleared this important USCIS milestone and an investment with the underlying fundamentals and protections we believe are critical in EB-5.”The Fund is offering up to $66.4 million of limited liability company interests in connection with Wildair. The project qualifies as a Rural Targeted Employment Area, making qualifying investors eligible for the reduced EB-5 investment amount and associated petitions eligible for the Rural EB-5 visa set-aside and statutory priority processing.The Wildair I-956F filing was prepared with Saul Ewing LLP serving as securities counsel, KLDP serving as immigration counsel, and Baker Tilly providing the economic analysis and business-plan support.“Congratulations to our friends at Paragon Capital Group and to the Wildair investors on this important I-956F approval,” said Phuong Le, Partner at KLDP, LLP.“The approval is a significant milestone for the offering, and we look forward to continuing to work with Paragon and its investors as Wildair continues to advance.”About Paragon Capital GroupParagon Capital Group is an EB-5 investment platform focused on sourcing, underwriting, structuring and managing U.S. real estate investment opportunities for immigrant investors. Through affiliated investment entities, including PCG Fund 11 LLC, Paragon structures and manages EB-5 investments designed around disciplined underwriting, transparent capital structures and clearly defined job-creation and repayment strategies.For more information, visit .Media Contact:...Important DisclosuresUSCIS approval of Form I-956F does not constitute, and may not be construed or represented as, an endorsement by USCIS or any agency of the United States government of PCG Fund 11 LLC, the Wildair project, or the merits of any investment, and does not guarantee the approval of any investor's Form I-526E or Form I-829 petition, the issuance of any visa, or the return of any investment.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, and there shall be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.Any offer or sale of limited liability company interests in PCG Fund 11 LLC will be made solely (i) to accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, whose accredited-investor status will be verified in accordance with Rule 506(c), and (ii) to persons outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S, and in each case solely by means of the Fund's Confidential Private Placement Memorandum, as supplemented, which qualifies this release in its entirety.The interests have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.An investment in the Fund involves substantial risk, including illiquidity and the possible loss of the entire investment. No assurance can be given that the project will be completed as described, that any investment objective will be achieved, or that any immigration benefit will be obtained.This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding construction progress, project scope and schedule. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Fund undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Paul Murphy

Paragon Captiol Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

See Wildair Come to Life

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paragon Capital Group Announces USCIS I-956F Approval for Wildair Residences EB-5 Offering News Provided By PopWave Media November 13, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.