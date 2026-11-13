Nearly 500,000 Georgians Projected To Leave The ACA Marketplace For 2027

Rising ACA Marketplace premiums could lead nearly 500,000 fewer Georgians to enroll in coverage by 2027, raising new questions about healthcare affordability and access across the state.

With nearly 500,000 Georgians projected to leave the ACA Marketplace by 2027, what comes next has a large impact on families and hospitals.

- Bob Malone, President & CEO of netWellTMRINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly half a million Georgians could leave the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace as rising health insurance premiums force individuals and families to reconsider what they can afford for healthcare in 2027, with the Open Enrollment Period for 2027 underway right now.The numbers illustrate a growing affordability problem.According to a November 9 report from WSB-TV Atlanta, the average monthly premium through Georgia Access is increasing by approximately $157 for 2027. Enrollment through the state's ACA marketplace is projected to fall from approximately 1.29 million Georgians in 2025 to about 816,000 in 2027. A decline of roughly 474,000 people, or 37%, which could affect costs and pools even more if the spiral continues.For many households, the decision is no longer simply about choosing among competing insurance plans. Increasingly, it is whether they can afford traditional health insurance at all.The effects may already be appearing elsewhere in Georgia's healthcare system. The Georgia Hospital Association reported that when compared to 2025, self-pay and uninsured visits to Georgia emergency departments increased 29.9% in June 2026! Hospitals have warned that rapidly increasing uncompensated care creates additional financial pressure on healthcare providers and communities.The issue is particularly timely as Georgia Access Open Enrollment for 2027 is underway. Georgians can shop for marketplace coverage from November 1, 2026, through January 15, 2027, with December 15 the deadline for coverage beginning January 1.Many people are finding that traditional insurance no longer fits their household budget; however, becoming uninsured is not the only option available.Health Care Sharing has increasingly become an alternative worth exploring for individuals and families willing to consider a different approach to managing healthcare expenses. Rather than purchasing an insurance policy, members of a Health Care Sharing Ministry participate in a community that shares eligible medical expenses according to established membership guidelines.One organization seeking to help consumers understand that distinction is netWellTM, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Health Care Sharing Ministry serving members nationwide.“People are looking at healthcare coverage bills that simply don't fit their family budgets anymore,” said Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWellTM.“When that happens, the conversation shouldn't end with, 'I guess I'll go without a safety net.' People need to understand that there are other viable and affordable approaches to managing healthcare costs for their families.”That affordability contrast has become particularly notable heading into 2027.While Georgia marketplace premiums are rising substantially, netWell has announced no rate increase for its existing members for 2027, allowing current members to enter the new year without an increase in their monthly membership contribution.“We spend a tremendous amount of time looking at healthcare costs, provider relationships and ways to make members' healthcare dollars work harder,” Malone said.“Holding rates steady isn't about making a marketing statement. It's the result of operating responsibly and being good stewards of the money our members contribute.”Unlike ACA marketplace insurance, Health Care Sharing is not restricted to a designated annual Open Enrollment period. netWell's Always Open Enrollment allows individuals and families to apply for membership year-round without waiting for a qualifying life event or job change.Membership also includes access to healthcare resources designed to help members navigate both routine care and larger medical expenses. These include access to a nationwide provider network through Aetna's First HealthPPO, telemedicine and telecounseling services, prescription resources, nationwide laboratory services through Labcorp, hospital bill negotiation support through Goodbill, discounted vision services, medical equipment resources, and other member services.netWell also offers netWellTM Dental, powered by Bento's nationwide dental network, with options that can include preventive and routine care, major restorative services, and orthodontia.To learn more about Health Care Sharing and netWell membership options, visit netwell or contact netWell at 1-866-NETWELL (638-9355).About netWellTMnetWellTM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Health Care Sharing Ministry providing a community-based approach to sharing eligible medical expenses. Through multiple membership options and healthcare resources, netWell helps individuals and families manage healthcare expenses while participating in a community committed to sharing one another's medical needs.

Ben Arndt

netWellTM Health Share

+1 866-638-9355

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