Ranchi Horror: 20-Year-Old Undertrial Alleges Repeated Sodomy, Gang-Rape Inside Jail FIR Registered Against 19

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 13 (IANS) Serious questions have once again been raised over the security arrangements and administrative functioning of Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi, following allegations that a 20-year-old undertrial prisoner was drugged and subjected to gang-rape on three separate occasions inside the prison.

An FIR naming 19 people, including the jail superintendent, the medical officer of the jail hospital, a ward in-charge and police personnel, was registered at Khelgaon police station late on Wednesday evening in connection with the alleged incident. Following the emergence of the case, the police administration has handed over the investigation to the Ranchi City SP for a thorough probe.

According to information received from police sources and the FIR, the victim belongs to the MECON Colony area near Kathal More under the Ratu police station limits. He was lodged in Hotwar jail as an undertrial prisoner in a criminal case. He was released from prison on June 12 after being acquitted by a Ranchi court.

The victim is reportedly suffering from severe psychological trauma following the alleged inhuman treatment and sexual assault inside the prison. Considering his fragile mental condition, he is currently undergoing treatment at the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Kanke, Ranchi.

After remaining in deep shock for a considerable period, the victim recently narrated his ordeal inside the jail to his family members. His family subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint.

According to the written complaint submitted at Khelgaon police station, a group of inmates allegedly carried out the assaults on three separate occasions, coinciding with the nights of three major festivals -- Maha Shivratri, Ram Navami and Sarhul.

The accused allegedly forced the 20-year-old to consume an intoxicating substance, made him wear women's clothing, including a sari, and then sexually assaulted him one after another. The complaint further alleges that the victim suffered serious bleeding from his private parts and sustained severe physical and psychological injuries due to the assaults and physical violence.

The 19 accused have been named in two categories in the FIR. The first includes several inmates from Wards 14 and 15, along with a canteen worker. Those named include Pintu, Arvind Gupta, Sahil Ansari, Sahil Shah, Rabisar Lohra, Pawan (canteen worker), Mantu, Dhaneshwar Badhai, Shiv Oraon, Ballu, Rehan Golu, Golu Sao and Pogo.

The second category includes the jail superintendent, ward in-charge, medical officer of the jail hospital and police personnel identified as Singh and Santosh Oraon. They have been accused of gross negligence in discharging their official duties, shielding the perpetrators and attempting to suppress the incident.

The complaint also alleges that when the victim submitted a written complaint to the ward in-charge, seeking help, he was abused instead, and his complaint letter was torn up and thrown away.

Furthermore, when the victim approached the jail hospital after suffering bleeding injuries, the medical officer allegedly misbehaved with him and refused to provide treatment.

The complaint also alleges that no mandatory medical examination was conducted before his release on June 12, in violation of prescribed rules and jail procedures, allegedly to conceal the incident.

The police are investigating the allegations.