Pakistan Tiktoker Takes Tigress Out Of Cage For Video 19-Year-Old Worker Mauled To Death
A 19-year-old farm worker was mauled to death by a tigress at a farmhouse in Pakistan's Lahore while a TikTok video was being filmed, prompting police to arrest the farmhouse owner and a social media influencer in connection with the incident.
Talha, the victim, was critically injured when the animal apparently lost control during the photo session. TikToker Noman Hassan drove him to a private hospital, but he subsequently passed away from his wounds, according to the police.
Investigators claim that Hassan invited Talha to take part in a movie shoot after removing the tigress from its cage at a wildlife breeding facility. During filming, the teenager was mauled by the animal. Both his brother and father worked at the farmhouse.
An initial attempt was made, according to the police, to disguise the incident as a dog attack. But an investigation of the incident showed that a tigress was responsible for the injuries.
After Talha's father filed a complaint, a case under the Wildlife Act was filed. The Wildlife Department has received the tigress.
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لاہور کے علاقے میں ایک نجی وائلڈ لائف بریڈنگ فارم پر ٹک ٹاک ویڈیو بناتے ہوئے شیرنی نے نوجوان ملازم پر حملہ کر دیا ۔ٹک ٹاک کے شوق اور لاپرواہی نے ایک بے گناہ نوجوان کی جان لے لی۔ نعمان نامی ٹک ٹاکر اس فارم ہاؤس پر ویڈیو شوٹنگ کے غرض سے پہنچا تھا، جہاں ایک خوفناک شیرنی نے وہاں موجود 19 سالہ نوجوان ملازم پر اچانک حملہ کر کے اسے شدید زخمی کر ڈالا، جو زخموں کی تاب نہ لاتے ہوئے اسپتال میں دم توڑ گیا۔
حادثے کے فوراً بعد معاملے پر پردہ ڈالنے اور اصل حقیقت کو چھپانے کے لیے ابتدائی طور پر یہ جھوٹا دعویٰ کیا گیا کہ نوجوان پر کسی آوارہ کتے نے حملہ کیا ہے، لیکن پولیس کی گہری تفتیش اور سائنسی تحقیقات نے تمام پردے چاک کرتے ہوئے اصل سچائی کو بے نقاب کر دیا۔ پولیس نے فوری اور بروقت کارروائی عمل میں لاتے ہوئے ذمہ دار ٹک ٹاکر اور فارم ہاؤس کے مالک کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے، جبکہ واقعے میں ملوث شیرنی کو بھی تحویل میں لے لیا گیا ہے۔ یہ المناک سانحہ سوشل میڈیا پر فالوورز اور شہرت حاصل کرنے کی اندھی دوڑ میں حفاظتی اصولوں کو پاؤں تلے روند ڈالنے کی ایک اور دردناک مثال بن گیا ہے۔
- Nuqta e Nazar - نقطۂ نظر (@fizimughal) November 12, 2026
Authorities are also looking into whether the farmhouse has the required licenses to host the animal and whether sufficient safety measures were in place.
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