4Th ODI: Henry's First Over Put Us On The Front Foot, Says Santner After NZ's 244-Run Rout Of India

MENAFN - IANS) Mount Maunganui, Nov 13 (IANS) Matt Henry's triple-wicket opening over decided the outcome of the fourth ODI against India, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said after his side secured a whopping 244-run win at the Bay Oval on Friday.

Defending 333, New Zealand had India at 0/3 after just six balls, as Henry dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer before the visitors had scored a run. From there, India never recovered and were bundled out for 89, with Henry picking a career-best 6-27.

“Yeah, nice. He wanted to play today. Yeah, I think with the new ball on a wicket that offers a little bit, he's the world's best. So yeah, to get three pretty big scalps in that first over really, yeah, put us on the front foot,” Santner said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also credited both his bowlers and batters, led by Will Young's 125 and Tim Seifert's 58 in getting New Zealand a big win.“Yeah, pretty happy. Didn't have to bowl again, so pretty happy. Nah, yeah obviously put in again. Thought the boys put the pressure back on them pretty early in the powerplay, which was nice.

“And then obviously Youngy did his thing, Seifert, little cameos along the way and then it got us to a pretty good score. We probably left a couple out there we thought. But then yeah, I guess Matt Henry with the new ball's pretty nice.”

Santner also praised Matthew Fisher, who took three wickets with some sharp short-pitched bowling, adding that the fast bowler was getting more comfortable with each game.“Yeah, I think we've seen it with, I guess, Brar as well against when it's a bit in the wicket, bit of bounce and pushing guys back. It's been tricky.

“And I guess that's Fisher's role for us. You know, when he gets his rhythm going, he's really nice. And he's going to keep growing. He was pretty nervous his first few games. But yeah, I think the more wickets, the more games under his belt, he's going to keep flying.”

At the same time, Santner felt the hosts had missed out on a bigger total by not extending their partnerships.“Yeah, I think we were thinking that kind of 360 mark. I think we just, yeah I mean the intent was great throughout the innings.

“I think if we just kind of kept each partnership, maybe another 20 balls, I think you can get through the, get to the 50 overs and then you can really set up the death phase and go from there. But they did really well to keep chipping wickets away and that's what you have to do in one-day cricket.”

With India's lead cut to 2-1 and the series decider on Sunday, Santner said the plan for the day off was simple.“Yeah, chill. I guess the fast bowlers need to chill a little bit. I might have to come have a bowl. But yeah, I think it's just rest up and see what, I guess Sunday offers for us from a pitch point of view, from a conditions point of view and go again.”