Azerbaijan MP Calls For Reconsideration Of Proposed 10% Agricultural Tax

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A proposed 10% tax on agricultural products could create additional challenges for farmers and hinder the development of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, Tahir Rzayev, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy, has warned.

He made the remarks during a joint meeting of three parliamentary committees on Friday, November 13, where lawmakers discussed the draft law on Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget, Trend's correspondent reports.

Rzayev said the State Programme for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Production and Processing in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, adopted on May 26, had set important objectives for the sector.

According to the MP, these objectives are directly aimed at ensuring an abundant domestic food supply. Achieving them requires increased state support and the attraction of additional financial resources to the agricultural sector, he said.

Rzayev noted that agricultural spending had increased by 153 million manats ($89.9 million) this year compared with the previous year.

“This is a very good figure and will contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector,” he said.

However, he warned that introducing a 10% tax on agricultural products could place an additional burden on farmers and agricultural businesses.

The MP pointed out that the cost of technical services and fuel had already risen, adding that imposing the tax under these circumstances could create further difficulties for farmers in the future.

Rzayev said he did not consider extending the deadline for introducing the tax an appropriate solution, arguing instead that the issue itself should be reconsidered.

“These taxes have not been imposed on the agricultural sector for a long time, and entrepreneurs have managed to get back on their feet to some extent. It would be better if this issue continued to receive due consideration,” he added.