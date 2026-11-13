Azerbaijan's Agricultural Output Rises 1.4% In Ten Months Of 2026
From January through October 2026, the country produced agricultural output worth 13.123 billion manat ($7.72 billion) in current prices. The physical volume of production increased by 1.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. Livestock production grew by 1.6%, while crop production grew by 1.2%.
Crop production accounted for 50.2% of total output, while livestock production accounted for 49.8%.
The 1.1% growth rate recorded in the first nine months rose to 1.4% by the end of September. Growth rates in crop production reached 1.2% compared to 0.5%, while those in livestock production declined from 1.9% to 1.6%. The key volume indicators are presented separately in the chart and table below.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment