OSB GROUP PLC Announces Indicative Results Of Its Tender Offers For Its £300,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Notes Due 7 September 2028 And £400,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Notes Due 16 January 2030
|Series
|Aggregate principal amount tendered
|Expected Series Acceptance Amount
|Expected Scaling Factor
|2028 Notes
|£279,585,000
|£279,585,000
|Not Applicable
|2030 Notes
|£354,849,000
|£354,849,000
|Not Applicable
Noteholders should note that this is a non-binding indication of the levels at which the Offeror expects to set each Series Acceptance Amount.
Pricing for the Offers is expected to take place at around 11.00 a.m. (London time) (the Pricing Time ) today. As soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time, the Offeror intends to announce whether it will accept any valid tenders of Notes pursuant to either or both of the Offers and, if so accepted, the Final Acceptance Amount, each Series Acceptance Amount, each Benchmark Security Rate, each Purchase Yield, each Purchase Price and the aggregate principal amount of each Series that will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.
The Settlement Date in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers is expected to be 16 November 2026.
Jefferies International Limited (Attention: Liability Management EMEA; Telephone: +44 20 7029 8000; Email:...) and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (Attention: Liability Management Team, Global Capital Markest; Telephone: +44 20 7425 5695; Email:...) and Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Attention: Owen Morris; Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Email:...).This announcement is released by the Offeror and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ( UK MAR ), encompassing information relating to the Offers described above. For the purposes of UK MAR and the Implementing Technical Standards, this announcement is made by Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. Offeror Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
DISCLAIMER The offer period for the Offers has now expired. No further tenders of Notes may be made pursuant to the Offers. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and/or any other materials relating to the Offers in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and/or any other materials relating to the Offers come are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
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