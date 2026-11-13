Prevention Moves Beyond The Clinic: How Healthcare Offerings Are Changing In Italy

Italy's prevention ecosystem

An initial mapping compiled by Robin Health explores Italy's prevention ecosystem, highlighting new services and challenges around accessibility.

- Giacomo De Lorenzo, CEO and Co-Founder of Robin HealthMILAN, MILAN, ITALY, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Preventive healthcare in Italy is changing. Beyond traditional check-ups at the clinic, people can now access a growing ecosystem of digital platforms, at-home diagnostics, wearable devices and health programmes integrated into corporate welfare schemes. These are among the findings of an initial mapping by Robin Health of organisations operating in Italy in prevention, early diagnosis and health management.The organisations mapped include Robin Health, Qura, Empatica, Medicilio, Lab Evo, Carol, Health Italia, Health Triage and SynDiag. The full list can be found below.The review of Italy's prevention ecosystem reveals four key shifts: from occasional check-ups to continuous monitoring through digital platforms and wearables; from healthcare facilities to at-home services, including sample collection, tests, consultations and telemedicine; from the individual patient to the workplace, with check-ups and health programmes incorporated into corporate welfare schemes; and from general prevention to more specialised pathways, particularly in oncology, metabolic health and early diagnosis.The mapping highlights a prevalence of general check-ups, cancer prevention, metabolic health and at-home diagnostics, delivered by a mix of digital health start-ups, welfare platforms, hospitals and healthcare providers. Technology is primarily being used to enable earlier diagnosis, collect data over time and bring part of the care pathway outside traditional healthcare facilities.“Prevention doesn't end with a check-up: there needs to be continuity between medical appointments and people's everyday lives. With this mapping, we wanted to provide an initial snapshot of the organisations in Italy working towards this goal through different services and models. Bringing healthcare closer to people, however, does not automatically make it accessible to everyone. The challenge is to ensure that technology and new services help build continuous prevention pathways that are integrated with the work of healthcare professionals and can also reach those who are currently excluded,” says Giacomo De Lorenzo, CEO and Co-Founder of Robin Health.The services mapped are primarily aimed at individuals, but the corporate channel is playing a growing role, helping transform employee welfare from a collection of occasional benefits into a continuous prevention programme. Innovation is making prevention more convenient and accessible in practical terms, but not necessarily more universal: many of the services mapped are private or provided through employers and insurers.This issue intersects with data on access to care in Italy. According to Istat's 2026 BES Report, in 2025, 9.6% of the population, more than 5.6 million people, went without at least one medical consultation or diagnostic test despite needing it, up from 8.1% in 2017. The main reasons were waiting lists (6.5%) and the cost of services (5.2%). Between 2023 and 2024, the proportion of people who paid the full cost of their most recent healthcare service also rose from 19.9% to 23.9%.Organisations mapped:Check-ups and integrated care pathwaysGenos by Ospedale San Raffaele: check-ups and screening programmes to assess risk factors.Centro Medico Santagostino: affordable check-ups and specialist consultations.Centro Diagnostico Italiano: check-up and prevention programmes.Humanitas: check-ups and personalised prevention pathways.Qura: annual check-ups and a dedicated doctor for long-term prevention.Telemedicina Preventiva: prevention through remote monitoring and a dedicated medical team.Gruppo MultiMedica: check-ups and prevention services for companies.Cancer prevention and early diagnosisHealth Triage: AI solutions designed to make cancer prevention more timely.SynDiag: medical devices for the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer.NIB Biotec: a rapid urine test for the early diagnosis of prostate cancer, currently undergoing clinical validation.GlycoView (University of Turin): contrast-free MRI technology in development to detect metabolic changes associated with cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.Metabolic health, obesity and diabetes preventionRobin Health: connects patients and healthcare professionals between appointments, bringing together clinical measurements, nutrition and treatment information.LILT Milano Monza Brianza Metabolic Health Programme: preventive consultations with an endocrinologist.Dally Therapeutics: an app for diabetes prevention and management, currently undergoing clinical validation.Holifya: an online weight-loss clinic.At-home diagnosticsServizio Salute: telemedicine, home care and at-home diagnostics.Medicilio: consultations, tests and healthcare professionals at home.Diagnostica Domiciliare: at-home tests with immediate reports.Lab Evo: at-home self-sampling kits, with analysis carried out by partner laboratories.ab medica: telemedicine and prevention through wearable devices.Synlab: a network of laboratories offering at-home sample collection.Lifebrain: diagnostic laboratories offering at-home sample collection.Empatica: biomarker collection through wearable devices.Mental healthUnobravo: an online psychology and psychotherapy platform.Serenis: an online medical centre with psychologists, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, coaches and nutritionists.Mindwork (Carol Group): psychological counselling for employees.Sygmund: psychological support services for companies and public administrations.Fertility and reproductive healthMeggyCare: information and guidance on fertility and elective egg freezing.Igenomix: a laboratory specialising in reproductive genetics.Corporate welfare and digital healthHealth Italia: supplementary healthcare plans for families and businesses, including corporate welfare.OnWell: turns corporate welfare into an everyday health programme.Carol: digital healthcare services for corporate welfare, ranging from primary care to psychotherapy, nutrition and prevention.Dr: a digital personal doctor available seven days a week and lifestyle programmes, also offered as an employee benefit.Paginemediche: a digital health platform offering telemedicine and prevention programmes for companies.Sources: Istat, Rapporto Bes 2026; Istat, Rapporto annuale 2025

Giulia Bottaro

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Prevention moves beyond the clinic: how healthcare offerings are changing in Italy News Provided By Eleventh November 13, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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