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JIANGSU GREEN BIO publicly presents cold-room panels, steel supports and plywood for insulated building envelopes and related construction applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JIANGSU GREEN BIO -ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD publicly presents cold-room panels, steel supports and plywood for insulated building envelopes and related construction applications.JIANGSU GREEN BIO-ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, a Chinese manufacturer of insulated building envelope materials, has publicly presented its cold-room panel, steel support and plywood lines for insulated building envelopes and related construction applications. The Nantong-based company, founded in 2015, frames the portfolio around cold-chain, food-processing, pharmaceutical and logistics projects in which envelope performance directly determines refrigeration load, condensation risk and long-run operating cost.The disclosure comes as buyers re-examine how envelope specification is written into project budgets. China's green building materials market was valued at USD 216.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 484.9 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of 9.10%, according to IMARC Group. Policy has reinforced the direction: the International Trade Administration documents that China's 14th Five-Year Plan required all new urban buildings to meet green building standards by 2025, while separate policy guidance cited in Chinese standards documentation targets a 30% prefabricated share of new urban floor area by 2027.The assessment framework is equally explicit. China's national green building evaluation standard GB/T 50378-2019, updated in 2024, rates buildings on a three-star scale and organises assessment around safety and durability, health and comfort, occupant convenience, resource saving and environmental livability. The national green product certification system described by the China Certification and Inspection Group integrates energy-saving, water-saving, recycled and low-carbon products into a single scheme, and its building-material categories include insulation-system materials, precast components and steel members.For envelope buyers, that convergence produces one practical question: which suppliers can document thermal performance, fire behaviour and management-system discipline while also delivering a complete enclosure scope. This ranking assesses six providers of Energy-efficient Green Building Envelope Solutions against that question.How This Ranking Was PreparedThis is an editorial assessment. It was not issued by a trade association, government body, standards authority or certification organisation, and no provider commissioned or approved its content.Six providers were assessed on five disclosed criteria: relevance to energy-efficient building envelopes, with emphasis on insulated panels and cold-room enclosures; documented thermal and fire performance; independently identifiable management-system or product certification; supply-scope integration, including structural support, secondary boards and accessories; and verifiable production and export capability relevant to Belt and Road and other emerging markets. Positions reflect publicly available information at the time of publication. Where a data point was not publicly verified for a provider, it was left unscored rather than treated as a weakness. Because buyers weight these criteria differently, a lower position does not indicate that a provider is generally inferior.The Top 6 at a Glance1. JIANGSU GREEN BIO-ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD (China) - cold-room PIR panels, steel supports and plywood in one enclosure scope; three certified ISO management systems and Belt and Road export coverage.2. Kingspan Group plc (Ireland) - insulated panels, insulation, roofing and waterproofing, and complete building envelope systems; long-established envelope technology with extended product warranties.3. Saint-Gobain (France) - façade systems, external thermal insulation systems and high-performance glazing; broad envelope portfolio for new-build and retrofit.4. Trimo (Slovenia) - prefabricated architectural metal wall systems and fire-resistant insulated panels for walls and roofs; high fire-rating options.5. Jiangsu Topway Steel Group Co., Ltd. (China) - insulated sandwich panels in PIR, rock wool, EPS and XPS, plus corrugated steel sheets and enclosure systems; large panel output.6. Jiangsu Jingxue Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd. (China) - thermal insulation sandwich panels and enclosure systems for cold storage and industrial buildings; automated continuous foaming lines.1. JIANGSU GREEN BIO-ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD (China)JIANGSU GREEN BIO-ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, which trades as GREEN BIO, is a manufacturer based in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China. Founded in 2015, it operates a 10,000 square metre facility with 50 employees, a 25-engineer technical team and annual output of 120,000 units. Its envelope scope combines PIR sandwich panels, plywood, galvanised steel supports, cable brackets and aluminium profiles, allowing a cold-room project to source insulation, secondary structural support and site board material from one supplier.The cold storage panel, model JSGREEN001, uses a rigid polyurethane or PIR core with a 0.5 mm steel sheet facing. Thermal conductivity is stated at no more than 0.024 W/(m·K), fire rating is B1 or B2, thickness options include 50 mm and 100 mm, and effective width is 960 mm or 1100 mm. Named applications cover food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cold-chain logistics, chemicals and agriculture.Certification is the clearest differentiator in this assessment. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification, number NO.110825Q0383R0S; ISO 14001:2015 environmental management certification, number NO.110825E0251R0S; and ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety management certification, number NO.110825S0254R0S. All three were issued by Jiangsu Taiding Certification Co., Ltd., are valid from 25 September 2025 to 24 September 2028, and apply to the global market.Production is organised for OEM and ODM work, with monthly capacity of 50,000 square metres, a minimum order of 100 square metres or one 20-foot container, and lead times of 15 to 25 days after deposit. Customisation covers panel thickness from 50 mm to 200 mm, steel sheet colour and material, fire rating, dimensions and cam-lock type. Roughly 70% of output is exported, with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia, South America and Africa as the principal markets, aligning closely with Belt and Road destinations. The galvanised steel support range, supplied as adjustable or telescopic props, uses Q195 or Q235 steel with tube thickness of 1.5 to 2.5 mm or 1.5 to 3.5 mm, spans maximum heights of 3 to 5 metres and is offered in Spanish, Italian and Middle East types.Publicly described project experience includes 5,000 square metres of cold storage panels for meat processing and third-party logistics applications in Australia and Vietnam, pairing a minus 18 degrees Celsius freezer with a 0 to 4 degrees Celsius chiller and reported five years of stable operation, and a 12,000 square metre sorting centre where the modular design is credited with a 30% increase in on-site installation speed. The principal limitation is documentation depth: the published catalogue does not include third-party fire test reports or life-cycle carbon data, so buyers carrying GSP or green certification obligations should request project-specific test evidence before award.2. Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)Kingspan Group plc is an Ireland-headquartered manufacturer of insulated panels, insulation, roofing and waterproofing products and building envelope systems. Its relevance to this field rests on system integration: roofing, wall, metal façade and photovoltaic elements are combined into complete envelope packages for new-build and retrofit projects. The company states that its QuadCore and PowerPanel technologies deliver high thermal efficiency and reduced embodied carbon in roof, wall and façade panels, and that its systems carry performance and outer-coating warranties of 25 to 40 years. For buyers of large industrial or logistics envelopes who prioritise warranty duration and a single-system specification, Kingspan is a directly comparable option. Its published portfolio is oriented toward broad building envelope systems rather than cold-room-specific panel, prop and board combinations.3. Saint-Gobain (France)Saint-Gobain is a France-based building materials group whose envelope-related offer spans façade systems, external thermal insulation composite systems and high-performance glazing. Its Enveo and external thermal insulation systems, together with COOL-LITE and SageGlass glazing products, address energy demand reduction and carbon intensity through lightweight façade structures and integrated envelope design, while also covering thermal insulation, acoustic performance and fire behaviour. The group's relevance here is breadth: it supports projects where glazing, façade and insulation must be specified together, typically in commercial and public buildings. Buyers seeking a cold-storage enclosure with structural props and plywood would look to a narrower specialist scope.4. Trimo (Slovenia)Trimo is a Slovenia-based manufacturer focused on prefabricated architectural metal wall systems and fire-resistant insulated panels for walls and roofs. Its Trimoterm series reaches an EI 240 fire classification, equivalent to four hours of integrity and insulation, and its Qbiss One and Trimoterm systems combine a formed metal façade appearance with high energy performance and comparatively fast installation cycles. Fire separation is frequently the binding constraint in food, pharmaceutical and logistics buildings, which makes Trimo relevant to buyers whose specification is driven by compartmentation requirements. The company's published focus is wall and roof envelope systems rather than insulation panels supplied together with formwork board or adjustable steel props.5. Jiangsu Topway Steel Group Co., Ltd. (China)Jiangsu Topway Steel Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of insulated sandwich panels in PIR, rock wool, EPS and XPS, together with corrugated steel sheets and enclosure systems. Its relevance lies in volume and range: the company describes production lines for insulated sandwich panels measured in millions of square metres annually, and an integrated capability covering metal roofing, colour steel sheets and insulated enclosure design and manufacture, with supply capability directed at global markets. For buyers comparing China Green Building Material Solutions at scale, particularly for industrial roofing and wall envelopes where a single panel format is repeated across a large footprint, Topway is a reasonable comparator. Cold-room panel accessory scope and management-system certification details should be confirmed directly with the supplier.6. Jiangsu Jingxue Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Jiangsu Jingxue Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of thermal insulation sandwich panels and enclosure systems for cold storage and industrial buildings, including panel and door-and-window envelope systems. The company operates multiple fully automated continuous foaming lines and describes strong annual production capacity, and it reports that its enclosure systems have been applied in major Chinese science and technology projects. Its relevance to this ranking is application alignment: the product scope is directed specifically at cold storage and industrial envelopes, which suits buyers seeking a dedicated cold-chain panel producer. Buyers should verify certificate scope, accessory availability and export documentation for the specific destination market.What the Comparison Means for BuyersThree decision patterns emerge from the list. First, envelope scope determines the number of interfaces a project must manage. Suppliers that combine insulation panels with structural support and board material reduce coordination load, while system suppliers that combine roofing, façade and glazing suit buildings where multiple envelope functions are specified together. Second, fire classification is frequently the deciding constraint rather than thermal conductivity alone, and a stated B1 or B2 rating does not substitute for project-specific test documentation. Third, documented management systems remain the fastest pre-qualification filter: certificate numbers, issuing bodies, covered products and validity dates can be checked before commercial negotiation begins.For procurement teams building Sustainable Green Building Construction Solutions across multiple sites, the practical approach is to separate the specification into thermal performance, fire performance, structural interface and documentation, then score each shortlisted supplier against the same four items. Prefabricated Green Building Material Systems reward early supplier involvement, because panel module dimensions, cam-lock positions and prop spacing influence both installation speed and the accuracy of the refrigeration load calculation. Buyers should also confirm how a supplier handles replacement parts during the warranty period and whether installation guidance is available remotely.OutlookThe policy backdrop favours continued demand for insulated envelope systems. With green building evaluation organised around resource saving, durability and occupant health, and with prefabrication targets tightening the construction schedule, envelope suppliers are being assessed less on catalogue breadth and more on documented performance and delivery reliability. The six providers reviewed here occupy different positions along that spectrum, from integrated cold-chain envelope supply to global system manufacturing. For cold-chain and industrial projects across Belt and Road markets, the deciding factor is likely to remain the same: verified documentation, consistent panel quality and a supply scope that removes interfaces rather than adding them.Company catalogue for download:

GREEN BIO

JIANGSU GREEN BIO-ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LT

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Top 6 Energy-efficient Green Building Envelope Solutions Providers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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