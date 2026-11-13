CID To Probe Fake Beneficiaries, Recommenders In Ex-Trinamool Govt Housing Scheme: CM Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police will investigate the fake beneficiaries and their recommenders in the 'West Bengal Awas Yojana', the state government's own housing scheme during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Friday.

The scheme was named“Banglar Bari” during the previous Trinamool Congress regime, which was renamed 'West Bengal Awas Yojana' after the new BJP-ruled state government led by Adhikari took over.

The SIT announcement was made by CM Adhikari in the afternoon at the state secretariat of Nabanna in a programme on the distribution of financial assistance provided to over seven lakh genuine beneficiaries of West Bengal Awas Yojana.

“Already, 57,000 fake beneficiaries have been identified, and all of them will be punished. So far, 1,000 fake beneficiaries have returned the money they received. I am asking those who are not the rightful and genuine recipients to return the money. We will form an SIT of the CID to investigate the matter. If anyone at the official level is involved in recommending the fake beneficiaries, departmental action will be taken against them,” the Chief Minister said.

He also said that an instalment of Rs 60,000 under the“West Bengal Awas Yojana” will be deposited in the accounts of seven lakh beneficiaries on Friday.“Earlier, 10 lakh beneficiaries received the second instalment of housing,” CM Adhikari said.

He also launched a scathing attack against the previous ruling dispensation for carrying out false propaganda before the Assembly election earlier this year, that all welfare schemes in the state would be stopped if the BJP came to power.

“The previous ruling party claimed that if the government changed, all welfare schemes in the state would be stopped. We have proved that it is false. We do not give money based on caste, religion, or community. We want those who left their housework half-done to be able to complete it. The previous government claimed that we will not form a new pay commission or give dearness allowances to state government employees. We have proved that wrong,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also claimed that the District Magistrates have been directed to ensure that those who build houses with West Bengal Awas Yojana funds do not have to spend more than Rs 1,200 to purchase sand.