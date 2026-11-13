Himachal Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rain and Snow in Higher Reaches

Himachal Pradesh [India], November 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours due to an active western disturbance. Meanwhile, temperatures across the state have dropped by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours.

The weather department said districts including Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Kinnaur are experiencing cloudy weather. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of these districts. Snowfall is also expected in higher-altitude areas, especially around Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass and other higher regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba.

Senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma told ANI in Shimla on Friday that the western disturbance is still active and affecting weather conditions in several parts of the state. He said that light rainfall was recorded in parts of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti during the past 24 hours, while higher-altitude areas received light snowfall. He added that snowfall is likely in the higher reaches of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti over the next 24 hours, particularly around Rohtang Pass and Baralacha Pass.

Sharma said temperatures across Himachal Pradesh have dropped by around 2 to 6 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.4 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded around 18.4 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Dharamshala, Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Mandi remained between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius. He further said that cloudy conditions during early morning and late-night hours are likely to keep daytime temperatures much below normal on Friday. Due to continuous cloud cover, daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 15 degrees below normal.

However, weather conditions are likely to improve in most parts of the state from November 14, with sunshine expected to return. Temperatures are also likely to gradually rise over the next few days. The IMD scientist said that isolated spells of light rainfall may occur in some intermediate hill districts on November 14 and 15. These include Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi. Meanwhile, the plains and other districts are likely to experience mostly clear weather. He added that weather activity is expected to reduce considerably after November 14, with mainly dry conditions likely across the state from November 16 onwards. Meanwhile, cloudy skies may continue in some parts of Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur. However, the possibility of rainfall in these districts remains low, Sharma said.