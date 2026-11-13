Rana Daggubati Unveils New Horror Film Scary Picture With Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Actor-producer Rana Daggubati has unveiled the first asset of 'Scary Picture', an upcoming horror entertainer starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. It is produced by veteran producer Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions, who is now set to explore the horror genre.

Speaking about his vision for the genre and the film, Rana Daggubati said,“What we want, starting with Scary Picture, is to create a consistent stream of production support and release opportunities for filmmakers who love this genre. India is diverse in every genre, and horror is no different. Every region has its own fears, its own stories and its own ways of telling them. We're open to every subgenre: psychological, creature, horror-comedy, social horror, or whatever new narratives filmmakers bring to us," as per a press release.

Directed by acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu, 'Scary Picture' marks his Hindi feature film directorial debut. Known for his work in the horror genre, Ravi Babu has previously directed Telugu films such as 'Anasuya' and 'Avunu'. The film also marks an important step in Rana Daggubati's vision to build a dedicated ecosystem for horror filmmaking in India. Further details about the film's plot, remaining cast, and Kangana Ranaut's role are yet to be revealed. The makers teased the film's release in 2027.