Baloch American Congress Urges Caution Over Natural Resource Deals

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): The Baloch American Congress (BAC) has appealed to international investors, world leaders and the United Nations to ensure that Balochistan's natural resources are not exploited through agreements with Pakistani authorities without the meaningful consent of the Baloch people. In a formal letter addressed to the United Nations, world leaders and international investors, Dr Tara Chand Baloch, President of the Baloch American Congress, urged the international community to respect the rights of the Baloch people and recognise their role in deciding the future of their land and natural resources.

According to the letter, Balochistan possesses significant natural wealth, including gold, copper, valuable minerals and a strategic coastline. However, Dr Tara Chand alleged that despite these resources, the local population continues to face poverty, unemployment and a lack of basic facilities, including clean drinking water, schools and hospitals. "Our land is rich, but our people remain poor," the letter stated, highlighting what the BAC president described as the disparity between Balochistan's natural wealth and the living conditions of its population.

The letter also cited the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a warning to international investors, arguing that projects pursued without the consent of the Baloch people have contributed to resistance and serious setbacks. It described CPEC as an example of the risks associated with investments undertaken without meaningful local participation and consent. Dr Tara Chand specifically appealed to investors from the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, Europe and other parts of the world not to enter into agreements with Pakistani authorities for the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources without obtaining the meaningful consent of its people.

The BAC president also called upon the United Nations and governments across the world to support the human rights, freedom and peaceful self-determination of the Baloch people, including their aspirations for independence. Emphasising that the appeal was not against international investment, the letter maintained that the organisation opposed the exploitation of resources without the participation and consent of the local population. "We are not against investment. We are against exploitation," Dr Tara Chand stated in the letter, adding that a Baloch population free to determine its future would welcome responsible international investors to help develop the region, generate employment and improve access to education and healthcare.

The letter further stressed that Balochistan's resources belong to its people and that decisions concerning the region's future must be made by the Baloch themselves. Concluding the appeal, the BAC president argued that a free and prosperous Balochistan could emerge as a valuable economic partner for the international community, while reiterating the organisation's position that investment must be accompanied by justice, meaningful consent and respect for the aspirations of the Baloch people. (ANI)