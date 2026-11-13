Punjab CM Announces OTS Scheme Waiving Penalties on Electricity Bills

Chandigarh [India], November 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic electricity consumers in the state, waiving all penalties and interest on outstanding electricity bills up to March 31, 2026, and providing relief worth Rs 518 crore to more than 24 lakh families.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Mann said consumers would now be required to pay only the principal amount of their pending electricity bills under the scheme. "All penalties and interest on outstanding bills up to March 31, 2026, have been completely waived. Now, only the principal amount needs to be paid-25 per cent of which can be paid immediately, and the remaining 75 per cent can be cleared in two easy instalments over the course of one year," the Chief Minister said.

He said the decision would directly benefit more than 24 lakh families across Punjab and provide financial relief worth Rs 518 crore. Mann further announced that electricity connections that had been disconnected due to pending bills would also be restored under the scheme.

Meanwhile, launching a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Former Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar alleged that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated and accused the ruling party of patronising goons and various mafias, including drug and sand mafias.

Jakhar also questioned the state government's handling of sacrilege incidents, criminal cases and security-related matters, while asserting that he would demand answers from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia over the prevailing situation in Punjab. Ahead of the forthcoming 2027 state assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to launch a major outreach initiative among Scheduled Caste voters in Punjab.