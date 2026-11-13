Whenever Sharad Kapoor graced the screens, his iconic face card, killer dialogues, and starry presence would sweep everyone off their feet. He has appeared in many popular Bollywood movies and is a star. However, the actor has been out of sight for some time, up until this video of his started making rounds on the internet. Yes, you read that right. Having worked in films like Josh alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jaani Dushman, and Jai Ho, to name a few, the actor's viral video has raised concern among his fans.

Sharad Kapoor Spotted In Mumbai in Disheveled Look

In the first viral video, the actor was seen donning a dishevelled white T-shirt with blue jeans and no footwear, as he dropped his beloved dogs off at an animal welfare centre. This emotional goodbye was hard for the actor, but his friend Hema Choudhary, who has previously worked in the film industry and now runs an animal rescue trust, stood by him. As soon as this video went viral. Fans were shocked to see him. However, in the video, Sharad was seen saying that his clothes are messy because he was playing football.

Sharad's Friend Hema Issues Clarification

Soon after the video went viral, Hema took to Instagram and dropped a few more videos issuing clarification about Sharad's whereabouts. She said that he is not doing well physically and that he and his wife have a toddler to take care of. She clarified that this is not 'animal cruelty' and that Sharad, the Bollywood star, is only looking after his dog babies by giving them away temporarily to a welfare centre.

She also revealed that he has a home in the posh locality of Bandra, where he lives with his family. Sharad also joined and said that once he is shifted to a new house, he will bring his dogs back home. Hema specifically said in the video that "Sharad is NOT a beggar" and that he is simply unwell. Hema is working in animal welfare for the longest time. She boldly raises voice against cruelty for animals and is always on her toes to rescue them. She made sure that Sharad's fur babies are taken care of. She even handled their meals and house's cleanliness.

Take a Look at Videos Posted By Hema

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Fan's React!

As soon as this videos went live, fans were quick to react. They showed concern in the comment section whilst praying for actor's well-being and calling him a 'good human.'

One user wrote,“May universe bless him with more strength and good health to fur babies.”

Another user wrote,“This is so amazing! That he dint abandon them. Hope he gets the help he needs and deserves.”

One more comment read,“I hope he comes out stronger. Wishing him and the kids good health.”

Another comment read,“ollywood people should help him. I hope Salman Sir who is well known for helping needy people, I am requesting them to help him i can understand how helpless he is feeling now. Mam thank you for came to take care of this four furry friends. Gampu will definately help him.”

(Video and photos courtesy: Hema Choudhary, Bezubaan Trust)