Abu-Ghazalah: Jordan-EU Investment Conference Strengthens Kingdom's Position As Regional Investment, Growth Hub

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

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Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh said holding the Jordan-EU Investment Conference in the Kingdom at this time sends a strong message that Jordan remains an anchor of stability in a region witnessing geopolitical shifts.







In an interview with Al Arabiya Business, Abu Ghazaleh said the conference is not merely a promotional platform, but a practical translation of the longstanding strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union into tangible projects and investments.

He said the conference will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, with the participation of His Majesty and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European commissioners from several countries and financing institutions.







Abu Ghazaleh said Jordan recognises the rapid changes taking place around the world, which require swift action, noting that the conference will present 41 investment opportunities within a clearly defined portfolio valued at approximately $15 billion.

He added that agreements had been reached this year on three projects worth a total of $10 billion, stressing that the objective is to explore promising sectors and expand investment opportunities.

The proposed opportunities cover renewable energy, where Jordan has a competitive edge at the Arab regional level, as well as water, infrastructure, digital and technological infrastructure, value-added industries and logistics services.







Abu Ghazaleh also pointed to a €3 billion European package designed to provide financing instruments and guarantees to encourage partnerships between Jordanian and European private-sector companies.

He said Jordan has managed to maintain its investment attractiveness despite complex regional conditions and mounting economic and geopolitical challenges, relying on four key factors: a clear economic direction, institutional and monetary stability, its strategic geographical location and network of trade agreements, and the confidence of local and international investors.

He noted that regional risks affect investment decisions by increasing insurance, transportation and financing costs. However, serious institutional investors have increasingly learned to distinguish between risks affecting the region as a whole and those specific to individual countries.

Investors, he said, assess whether a country can guarantee security, investment and legislative stability, while providing an environment that supports sustainable business growth and acceptable investment returns. These factors give Jordan an advantage as a safe gateway for investment in the region.







Abu Ghazaleh said the first pillar underpinning Jordan's investment appeal is the clarity of its economic direction, which is guided by the Economic Modernisation Vision, a consistent roadmap with measurable targets, feedback mechanisms and performance-monitoring tools.

These efforts include legislative and procedural reforms, as well as the restructuring and digitalisation of several investment-related services.

He noted that the Ministry of Investment recently issued amendments to the Investment Environment Regulation, expanding incentives for investors.

The measures are based on the principle that domestic and foreign investment are effective tools for development, job creation and reducing unemployment, he added.

Monetary and economic stability The second pillar is institutional and monetary stability, Abu Ghazaleh said, noting that Jordan's policy of pegging the dinar to the US dollar provides a fundamental source of confidence for the economy and investors by ensuring predictability and stability in the investment environment.







Foreign reserves at the Central Bank of Jordan have reached approximately $28 billion, marking an 11 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, he said.

The reserves cover around nine months of the Kingdom's imports of goods and services, equivalent to three times the international benchmark for reserve adequacy.

He added that these policies had helped Jordan rank first globally in price stability according to the Global Competitiveness Index, while the Kingdom's current inflation rate stands at 2.2 per cent.

Despite regional geopolitical challenges, the Jordanian economy recorded positive growth of 3 per cent in the second quarter of this year, he noted.

The third pillar is Jordan's geographical location and its network of trade agreements, Abu Ghazaleh said, noting that the Kingdom is linked to regional and international markets through eight free trade agreements covering Europe, the Gulf and the Levant.

Jordan's importance has grown amid disruptions to regional supply chains, he said, pointing to a 6 per cent increase in national exports compared with the same period last year.

Re-exports also recorded growth of approximately 60 per cent during the first eight months of the year, reflecting Jordan's role as a gateway to neighbouring markets, he added.







Rising investment inflows and investor confidence The fourth pillar is the confidence of local and international investors, Abu Ghazaleh said, citing the latest statistics showing that foreign direct investment inflows exceeded $2 billion last year, representing growth of nearly 25 per cent compared with 2024.

The latest studies on the investor confidence index showed a 21 per cent increase, alongside a rise in the number of companies registered in Jordan and a 40 per cent increase in the value of the Amman Stock Exchange since last year.

Profits of companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange rose by 12 per cent last year, while foreign investors accounted for 48 per cent of investors in the Jordanian bourse, he said.

These indicators helped the Amman Stock Exchange rank first in the Arab world in Bloomberg's assessment issued about a month ago, earning recognition as the best-performing Arab stock market, Abu Ghazaleh added.

//Petra// MF