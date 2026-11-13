Kundi Hails Security Forces For Major Gains In War Against Terrorism

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has praised security forces for killing 35 militants during operations in the province.

In a statement, Faisal Karim Kundi said the successes of security forces in the war against terrorism reflected their professionalism, bravery and national commitment. He said operations against militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demonstrated the security forces' unwavering resolve to establish peace and stability.

The governor said the complete elimination of anti-Pakistan elements and terrorist networks operating with foreign support was the need of the hour. He added that the recovery of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the militants was evidence of the effectiveness of the security forces' strategy.

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He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with security forces in the fight against terrorism and that the designs of terrorists seeking to undermine the country's peace, security and stability would not succeed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the first operation, carried out in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan district, 35 militants were killed, while eight others were killed during a second operation in Orakzai district.

This brings the total number of militants killed in the two operations to 43.

ISPR said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations.