Landslides Halt Return Of Displaced Families To Tirah Valley

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The return of displaced families to Tirah Valley has been temporarily suspended today, Friday, November 13, 2026, following landslides on the road caused by heavy rainfall.

According to an official statement, heavy rainfall in Tirah Valley yesterday triggered landslides at two to three locations beyond Dwa Toi, completely blocking the road to traffic.

In view of the situation, authorities have decided to suspend the return process for today to ensure the safety of displaced families and protect them from possible difficulties during their journey.

The statement said that machinery and staff would be deployed today to clear debris from the road beyond Dwa Toi.

It further directed all 591 individuals belonging to the tribes included in the previously issued list not to report to the Nawia Kamar Registration Centre in Bara today.

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Authorities said that a formal announcement regarding the next return date and a revised list would be issued once the road is reopened. When the return process resumes, the same 591 individuals will be allowed to depart first according to the previously issued list.

It may be recalled that the return of displaced families to Tirah Valley was scheduled to begin with a daily list of 600 individuals, with only one member from each family allowed to return.

The Khyber district administration has established camps at Shin Kamar in Bara and Painda China in Upper Bara to issue tokens to displaced families returning to their homes.