Missing 17-Year-Old Tamanna's Case Takes New Turn, Father Seeks Body's Exhumation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A major development has emerged in the case of 17-year-old Tamanna Javed, who went missing from Aman Garh in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after her father identified an unidentified body recovered from the Wazir Garhi Canal within the jurisdiction of Pabbi Police Station on November 4 as his daughter. However, the DNA report is still awaited for final identification.

Tamanna Javed's father, through his lawyer, Advocate Muhammad Ijaz Salar, has filed an application in the Tehsil Court Pabbi seeking permission for the exhumation of the body. Police have collected DNA samples from Javed Iqbal and his wife and sent them to a laboratory for testing.

According to SP Ehsan Shah, head of the investigation team, DNA samples of the unidentified deceased had already been sent to the laboratory, while samples from Javed Iqbal and his wife have now also been dispatched. He said a final decision would be made only after the laboratory report is received.

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SP Ehsan Shah confirmed that a post-mortem examination of the unidentified deceased had been conducted. The report cited water accumulation in the abdomen as the cause of death. He added that no signs of physical torture or gunshot wounds were found on the body.

Tamanna Javed's father, a rickshaw driver, had earlier released a video on social media appealing for his daughter's safe recovery. The video gained considerable attention. Police had registered a case against unidentified suspects under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Aza Khel Police Station.

Later, police nominated Wajid Abbasi in the case, but he was subsequently cleared of the allegations. Following this, Tamanna's father, Javed Iqbal, reached a settlement with him through the court.

According to Advocate Muhammad Ijaz Salar, Javed Iqbal has identified the body recovered from the canal as that of his missing daughter, Tamanna Javed. However, he maintains that police are not handing over the body to the family, prompting him to approach the court.