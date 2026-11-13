Russian Attack On Vinnytsia: Three Injured, Over 20 Homes Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Three people have been hospitalized in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

A total of 16 private houses and five apartment buildings have been damaged. One property has sustained severe damage. Inspections are ongoing.

"Assessment commissions are already on site documenting damage to homes. This is necessary so that residents can apply for additional assistance from the community budget, compensation under the eRecovery program, and payments from international organizations," Morhunov said.

According to him, the immediate priority is to board up damaged windows and repair roofs to protect homes from precipitation. The Red Cross is providing materials.

Social services will also work with residents to determine who needs temporary accommodation and what housing assistance those affected require.

A kindergarten was also damage by the blast wave, Morhunov said.

The explosion also buried a stream in the neighborhood. Municipal services are beginning to clear the streambed to ensure water can flow freely and prevent flooding in nearby areas.

Russian overnightpartially destroys second floor of Kyiv hospital, injures three patients

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Vinnytsia overnight on November 13. Two women were initially reported injured.

Photo: Vinnytsia City Council