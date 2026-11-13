European Alliance Of News Agencies Expels TASS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision was adopted today at the EANA General Assembly, which is being held in Larnaca, Cyprus, Ukrinform reports. Ukrinform is participating in the event.

TASS's membership in the Alliance was suspended on February 27, 2022. Since then, TASS has not been allowed to participate in meetings, conferences, or General Assemblies.

Founded in 1956, the European Alliance of News Agencies currently brings together more than 30 leading news agencies across Europe. Ukraine is represented in the Alliance by Ukrinform, which has been an EANA member since 1995.

Russian pseudo-fact-checking network GFCN manipulates The Telegraph investigation into sabotage in Leipzig

On October 4, at the EANA General Assembly in Rome, a decision was made to establish a committee to combat disinformation. The committee is headed by Serhii Cherevatyi, Director General of the Ukrainian National News Agency Ukrinform.

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