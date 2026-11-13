Russian Offensive Loses Momentum As Advance On Frontline Slows Significantly Ukraine's Air Assault Commander

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Oleh Apostol, Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a meeting with journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Asked about the gradual seizure of Ukrainian territory by Russian forces, the commander stressed that the current situation should not be compared with periods of intensive offensive operations.

"It has slowed down considerably... If the enemy captures one tree line in a month, that is hardly an operational success that could serve as a basis for further advances," Apostol said.

According to him, one of the reasons for the slowdown is the enemy's significant losses, which affect the ability of Russian units to sustain the intensity of combat operations.

The commander added that Russian forces continue to rely on their advantage in manpower to maintain their offensive operations.

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As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces made 175 attempts to storm Ukrainian Defense Forces' positions over the past day, with the highest number of attacks recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Photo: Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine