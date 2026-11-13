Azerbaijan Wins Six Medals At Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 13th day of competition at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal has come to a close, with Azerbaijan climbing one place in the overall medal standings after securing another silver medal.

Azerbaijan finished the day with a total of six medals, including three gold and three silver, placing 11th in the overall medal table.

China leads the standings with 32 medals, comprising 17 gold, eight silver and seven bronze. Japan remains in second place with nine gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals, despite failing to add to its tally on the 13th day. Russia ranks third with eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Egypt occupies fourth place with 12 medals (six gold, one silver and five bronze), while Ethiopia rounds out the top five with eight medals, including five gold and three silver.

With just one day remaining before the Games conclude, the number of countries and teams to have won medals has reached 98. A total of 79 nations have secured at least one gold medal.

Azerbaijan's gold medals have come from judoka Ibrahim Talibov in the men's 55kg category and beach wrestlers Tunar Guliyev (70kg) and Elgun Karimli (90kg).

The country's silver medals have been claimed by beach wrestler Nihad Suleymanli (80kg), taekwondo athlete Adil Kazimli (73kg) and boxer Gular Huseynova (51kg).

The Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games will officially conclude on November 13.