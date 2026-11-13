Azerbaijan Face Liechtenstein In Final UEFA Nations League Group Match

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's national football team will play its final group-stage match in the UEFA Nations League today, taking on Liechtenstein away from home in League D, Group 2.

The team, coached by Aykhan Abbasov, will be looking to finish its group campaign on a positive note and maintain its position at the top of the standings.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 23:45 Baku time. Estonian FIFA referee Kristo Tohver has been appointed to officiate the encounter.

Azerbaijan currently lead Group 2 with five points from three matches, putting them in a strong position ahead of their final fixture. Lithuania sit second with four points, while Liechtenstein occupy the bottom spot with just one point.

The upcoming encounter is therefore important for Azerbaijan as they seek to consolidate their lead and finish the group stage with a positive result. However, the final standings will also depend on the remaining fixture in the group.

The last match of Group 2 is scheduled for November 16, when Lithuania will host Liechtenstein. That encounter will bring the group-stage campaign to a close and determine the final positions in the standings.

With the competition approaching its conclusion, Azerbaijan will be aiming to make the most of their final opportunity to secure a strong finish in the UEFA Nations League group stage.