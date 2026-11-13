Drone Attack Sparks Fire At Lukoil Refinery Linked To Azerbaijani Billionaire

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A fire has reportedly broken out at a major oil refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd following a drone attack, with local residents reporting queues at petrol stations in the aftermath.

According to the Telegram channel Exilenova+, the attack targeted the Volgograd oil refinery operated by Russian energy company Lukoil, which was founded by Azerbaijani-born billionaire Vagit Alekperov.

Volgograd regional governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed that drones had targeted the region and that fires had broken out at an industrial facility in the southern part of the city.

However, the governor's statement did not explicitly identify the affected facility as the Lukoil refinery.

Following the reported attack, residents described queues forming at local petrol stations, while photographs and videos circulating on social media appeared to show vehicles waiting to refuel.

The extent of the damage to the refinery, any potential disruption to its operations and the impact on local fuel supplies have not been independently confirmed.

One of Russia's largest oil refineries

The Volgograd refinery is among Russia's major oil-processing facilities, with an annual refining capacity of approximately 14.8 million tonnes.

Operating since 1957, the plant produces a wide range of petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, petroleum coke, bitumen and base oils.

The refinery plays an important role in supplying petroleum products to southern Russia, making any prolonged disruption potentially significant for regional fuel distribution.

The facility belongs to Lukoil, one of Russia's largest oil companies.

Connection to Azerbaijani-born billionaire Vagit Alekperov

Lukoil was co-founded by Vagit Alekperov, a Russian businessman of Azerbaijani origin who was born in Baku in 1950.

Alekperov played a central role in establishing the company and served as its president from 1993 until his resignation in April 2022.

Although he no longer holds the presidency, he remains Lukoil's largest shareholder.