Media And Broadcasting Council Warns Against Misleading Images In Armenia-Related News

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan has warned media outlets against using misleading photographs in reports concerning the establishment of working groups between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the management of transboundary rivers.

In a statement, the Council said that several media resources had published reports on the issue accompanied by photographs unrelated to the subject matter, describing the practice as an example of manipulative visual presentation.

According to the Council, such reporting may create false impressions among audiences regarding the content of the news, the geographical location of the events and the nature of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The statement also noted that the repeated circulation of the same images across other media outlets and social media platforms could spread misleading perceptions to a wider audience and generate unfounded discussions surrounding the issue.

The Media and Broadcasting Council called on media organisations to verify the sources and locations of photographs before publication, ensure that visual materials correspond to the content of news reports and avoid presentations that could mislead audiences.