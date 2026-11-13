Azerbaijani-Flagged Tanker Makes Historic First Visit To Australian Waters

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan's national shipping industry, a tanker sailing under the independent Azerbaijani flag has entered Australian waters. The historic voyage was made by the Aframax-class tanker Khankendi.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) said that the vessel arrived at the Australian port of Geelong after an uninterrupted 18-day voyage from Brunei's Seria port, where it departed on October 19. The cargo was safely unloaded upon arrival.

During its stay at Geelong, the tanker successfully completed all mandatory procedures, meeting Australia's stringent maritime safety and environmental compliance requirements. It passed local environmental inspections as well as its annual survey conducted by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The vessel also underwent a crew change and refuelling. In addition, its safety, radio and Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) equipment received scheduled annual maintenance.

The Khankendi was acquired in 2024 by SA Maritime AFEZCO, a joint venture established on an equal-share basis by ASCO and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The tanker officially entered service in August 2024, when the Azerbaijani national flag was raised aboard the vessel at Türkiye's port of Aliaga.

The Aframax tanker has a deadweight capacity of 115,521 tonnes. It measures 249.95 metres in length, 44 metres in width and 21.20 metres in height, with a maximum draft of 15.22 metres. Its top speed is 16 knots.