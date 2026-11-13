Azerbaijan Declines To Join Three Declarations Adopted At European Political Community Summit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Several countries have joined the Declaration on the Fundamental Principles of European Security, the Statement on Migration and the Declaration of the European Coalition Against Drugs, which were proposed by a group of countries during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit held in Dublin on November 12.

Azerbaijan, however, has not signed any of the three documents.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada made the remarks in response to a media question concerning the documents adopted at the ninth European Political Community Summit.

Hajizada noted that the EPC was established as an informal platform for dialogue aimed at promoting mutual trust and cooperation among participating countries.

He explained that Azerbaijan's participation in the platform is intended to facilitate exchanges of views on issues of common interest, discuss approaches to shared challenges and expand opportunities for cooperation with other participating countries.

"In this regard, the Azerbaijani side has not joined the aforementioned documents, which entail additional legal and political commitments," Hajizada said.